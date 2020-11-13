Canadian finished out its season on the road against Konawa in the opening round of the playoffs, where the Tigers took the win 60-14.
The Cougars (2-8) started off the game on the defensive as Konawa (8-2) struck first to take an early lead. The Tigers would score once more before Canadian struck back to trim the lead to a score.
But the Tigers would add a few more touchdowns to get some separation, and led Canadian 32-6 at the half.
In the start of the second half, Konawa notched another score early to get its offense rolling. The Cougars would later answer with another score of their own, but the Tigers used their momentum to take the win.
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Savanna wrapped up its season with a first-round tilt against Warner, where the Eagles took the win 49-0.
The Bulldogs (2-7) were facing Warner (7-4) for the second time this season, with this matchup being met in the playoffs.
The Eagles were able to strike first, taking a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, they added two more scores to go up 21-0 at the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, Warner earned another score to get things going in the second half. The Eagles used the offensive push and a defensive stop to hold the Bulldogs and propel themselves to the victory.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
