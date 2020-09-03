The Canadian Cougars began a new season and a new era as it played its first 11-man football game of 2020 on the road, defeating Ketchum 22-8.
The Cougars (1-0) struck first and used a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead. Defenses then took over for both teams, but not before Canadian and Ketchum (0-1) traded scores for a 14-8 Cougar lead heading into the locker room at the half.
In the second half, defense once again led the way for both teams. The damage had been done, however, and the Cougars gathered one more score on the night as they opened the season with a victory.
Jake Brewster had two scores on the ground and an interception for the Cougars, while Austin Hammack connected with Macen Cano for a passing touchdown.
Canadian is next scheduled to host fellow Pittsburg County team Savanna on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
Quinton 60, Cave Springs 6, Thursday
Quinton started off its season in dominating fashion, taking a 60-6 win on the road at Cave Springs.
Quinton (1-0) began the game with a hot start, and took a 46-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. When the game reached halftime, Quinton’s lead led to officials invoking the mercy rule and ending the game.
Next up, Quinton will travel to face off against Gans on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
