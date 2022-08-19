The Buffs came ready for battle.
McAlester faced off against Wagoner in the Buffs only scrimmage of the preseason Friday, and coach Forrest Mazey said he was very pleased with how his team performed.
“A good, physical contest,” he said. “I mean, plain and simple. It was a good, physical scrimmage.”
The physicality was evident from the first snap, as the Buffs rough and tumble, fearless attitude shone through on every play. Mazey said it was even higher intensity than last season’s scrimmage, and that it bodes good things for McAlester moving forward into the regular season.
“I’m proud of the kids’ physicality. We’ve got to clean some things up, can’t have the penalties,” he said. “But I like where we’re at.”
The Buffs got on the board first with a pass from Caden Lesnau over the middle to Carter Lance, who trounced into open green turf on the breakaway score. Later with Lance Stone at quarterback, the transfer junior rumbled through the defense to stretch into the end zone for a touchdown.
Stone would gather himself one more rushing score of the night, once again barreling through the defense. And Blaze Baugh round out the scoring for the Buffs with a power charge into the end zone.
Defensively, McAlester used its speed and strength to fly across the field and disrupt the Bulldogs’ game plan. From the defensive line to the secondary, the Buffs worked every down to make sure helmets were getting to the ball and that it didn’t move far downfield.
Mazey again pointed to the many positives that the Buffs showed throughout the scrimmage, and said there were many weapons that will be at their disposal. There are still a few position battles going on, but he said that’s a good problem to have.
“Maybe, I don’t know,” Mazey said. “There’s some places where it’s good to have numbers. So I don’t know if anything was settled, but we’ve got a lot of good things.”
Now, McAlester will be focusing its attention on it’s season-opening opponent Broken Bow. Mazey said his guys will get some rest then get right back to the lab developing a game plan as they prepare to open up on Friday at Hook Eales Stadium.
“Just cleaning some things up, play physical, and just finish," Mazey said.
