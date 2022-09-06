Chaz football Shreve

McAlester's Chaz Bradley hands the ball back to an official after scoring a touchdown against Scotlandville (La.) last week. The Buffs are ranked as the top team in 5A in the latest AP Oklahoma High School Football Poll released on Tuesday.

 DEREK HATRDIGE | Staff photo

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 6. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1

2. Jenks (2-0) 29 2

3. Union (2-0) 27 3

4. Mustang (1-0) 12 4

5. Moore (2-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 3. Owasso 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2.

Class 6A Division II

School Record Points Prv

1. Stillwater (8) (1-0) 40 1

2. Deer Creek-Edmond (2-0) 31 2

3. Choctaw (1-1) 21 5

4. Sand Springs (1-0) 12 4

5. B.T. Washington (0-2) 8 3

Others receiving votes: Muskogee 7. Putnam West 1.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. McAlester (5) (2-0) 72 1

2. Del City (2) (2-0) 68 3

3. Coweta (1) (2-0) 66 2

4. McGuinness (2-0) 60 4

5. Collinsville (1-0) 48 5

6. Guthrie (2-0) 37 6

7. Lawton Mac (2-0) 26 8

(tie) Carl Albert (1-1) 26 7

9. Noble (2-0) 18 NR

10. Grove (1-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Tulsa Rogers 4. Midwest City 2.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Tuttle (5) (1-0) 66 1

2. Poteau (1) (1-0) 61 2

3. Cushing (1) (1-0) 60 4

4. Wagoner (0-1) 38 5

5. Hilldale (1-0) 33 8

6. Bethany (2-0) 31 7

6. Clinton (1-1) 31 3

8. Broken Bow (1-1) 23 10

9. Blanchard (0-1) 15 6

(tie) Elk City (2-0) 15 9

Others receiving votes: Ada 9. Newcastle 2. Oologah-Talala 1.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 69 1

2. Heritage Hall (1-0) 61 2

3. Verdigris (1) (1-0) 59 3

4. Metro Christian (1-0) 41 5

5. Plainview (1-0) 38 T9

6. Perkins-Tryon (1-0) 32 6

7. Berryhill (1-0) 26 T9

8. Cascia Hall (1-1) 18 4

9. Marlow (1-0) 15 10

10. Stigler (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole 8. Kingfisher 3. Lone Grove 3. Sulphur 2. Bristow 1.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Washington (6) (2-0) 69 1

2. Beggs (1-0) 62 2

3. Rejoice Christian School (1) (2-0) 57 3

4. Vian (1-1) 45 5

5. Pawhuska (2-0) 32 8

6. Victory Christian (1-1) 31 6

(tie) Crossings Christian Academy (1-0) 31 7

8. Eufaula (0-1) 24 4

9. Millwood (0-1) 10 10

10. Davis (1-0) 6 NR

(tie) Vinita (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian 3. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Warner 2. Kiefer 1. Bethel 1.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Ringling (6) (1-0) 66 1

2. Gore (1) (2-0) 58 2

3. Fairview (2-0) 56 3

4. Tonkawa (1-0) 40 5

5. Woodland (1-0) 36 6

(tie) Hominy (2-0) 36 8

7. Cashion (0-1) 34 4

8. Hinton (2-0) 29 7

9. Colcord (1-0) 19 9

10. Pawnee (1-0) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Crescent 3. Haskell 2. Minco 2.

Class B

School Record Points Prv

1. Laverne (7) (2-0) 35 1

2. Shattuck (1-0) 25 2

3. Seiling (1-0) 18 3

4. Dewar (1-0) 14 4

5. Velma-Alma (1-0) 4 5

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2. Waurika 1. Garber 1.

Class C

School Record Points Prv

1. Timberlake (7) (2-0) 35 1

2. Tipton (1-0) 24 2

3. Waynoka (2-0) 21 3

4. Maud (2-0) 12 5

5. Mountain View-Gotebo (1-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Tyrone 3. Sharon-Mutual 1.

