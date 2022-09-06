Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 6. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1
2. Jenks (2-0) 29 2
3. Union (2-0) 27 3
4. Mustang (1-0) 12 4
5. Moore (2-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Norman North 3. Owasso 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2.
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Stillwater (8) (1-0) 40 1
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (2-0) 31 2
3. Choctaw (1-1) 21 5
4. Sand Springs (1-0) 12 4
5. B.T. Washington (0-2) 8 3
Others receiving votes: Muskogee 7. Putnam West 1.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. McAlester (5) (2-0) 72 1
2. Del City (2) (2-0) 68 3
3. Coweta (1) (2-0) 66 2
4. McGuinness (2-0) 60 4
5. Collinsville (1-0) 48 5
6. Guthrie (2-0) 37 6
7. Lawton Mac (2-0) 26 8
(tie) Carl Albert (1-1) 26 7
9. Noble (2-0) 18 NR
10. Grove (1-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Tulsa Rogers 4. Midwest City 2.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Tuttle (5) (1-0) 66 1
2. Poteau (1) (1-0) 61 2
3. Cushing (1) (1-0) 60 4
4. Wagoner (0-1) 38 5
5. Hilldale (1-0) 33 8
6. Bethany (2-0) 31 7
6. Clinton (1-1) 31 3
8. Broken Bow (1-1) 23 10
9. Blanchard (0-1) 15 6
(tie) Elk City (2-0) 15 9
Others receiving votes: Ada 9. Newcastle 2. Oologah-Talala 1.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 69 1
2. Heritage Hall (1-0) 61 2
3. Verdigris (1) (1-0) 59 3
4. Metro Christian (1-0) 41 5
5. Plainview (1-0) 38 T9
6. Perkins-Tryon (1-0) 32 6
7. Berryhill (1-0) 26 T9
8. Cascia Hall (1-1) 18 4
9. Marlow (1-0) 15 10
10. Stigler (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Seminole 8. Kingfisher 3. Lone Grove 3. Sulphur 2. Bristow 1.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (6) (2-0) 69 1
2. Beggs (1-0) 62 2
3. Rejoice Christian School (1) (2-0) 57 3
4. Vian (1-1) 45 5
5. Pawhuska (2-0) 32 8
6. Victory Christian (1-1) 31 6
(tie) Crossings Christian Academy (1-0) 31 7
8. Eufaula (0-1) 24 4
9. Millwood (0-1) 10 10
10. Davis (1-0) 6 NR
(tie) Vinita (2-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian 3. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Warner 2. Kiefer 1. Bethel 1.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Ringling (6) (1-0) 66 1
2. Gore (1) (2-0) 58 2
3. Fairview (2-0) 56 3
4. Tonkawa (1-0) 40 5
5. Woodland (1-0) 36 6
(tie) Hominy (2-0) 36 8
7. Cashion (0-1) 34 4
8. Hinton (2-0) 29 7
9. Colcord (1-0) 19 9
10. Pawnee (1-0) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Crescent 3. Haskell 2. Minco 2.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Laverne (7) (2-0) 35 1
2. Shattuck (1-0) 25 2
3. Seiling (1-0) 18 3
4. Dewar (1-0) 14 4
5. Velma-Alma (1-0) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2. Waurika 1. Garber 1.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Timberlake (7) (2-0) 35 1
2. Tipton (1-0) 24 2
3. Waynoka (2-0) 21 3
4. Maud (2-0) 12 5
5. Mountain View-Gotebo (1-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Tyrone 3. Sharon-Mutual 1.
