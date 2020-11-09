Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 9. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I=†School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (7) (10-0) 39 1
2. Jenks (1) (7-1) 33 2
3. Edmond Santa Fe (7-2) 23 3
4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 15 4
5. Union (4-4) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Yukon 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (8-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (8-0) 32 2
3. Midwest City (6-2) 23 3
4. Choctaw (7-3) 17 4
5. B.T. Washington (6-3) 5 5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 3.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (5) (7-1) 77 1
2. Collinsville (3) (10-0) 75 2
3. Coweta (9-1) 64 3
4. Bishop Kelley (8-1) 53 5
5. McGuinness (7-2) 51 4
6. McAlester (8-2) 38 6
7. El Reno (7-2) 30 7
8. Pryor (7-2) 25 8
9. Lawton Mac (6-2) 16 10
10. Piedmont (4-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Guthrie 4. Duncan 1. Tahlequah 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Wagoner (7) (10-0) 70 1
2. Weatherford (8-0) 60 2
3. Poteau (8-2) 54 4
4. Tuttle (9-1) 46 3
5. Blanchard (7-2) 42 5
6. Hilldale (7-2) 37 6
7. Newcastle (6-2) 30 10
8. Bristow (6-3) 13 NR
9. Broken Bow (5-3) 10 9
(tie) Clinton (5-3) 10 7
Others receiving votes: Skiatook 5. Cushing 4. Bethany 4.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (5) (9-0) 68 1
2. Holland Hall (2) (8-0) 65 2
3. Heritage Hall (8-1) 56 3
4. Kingston (10-0) 45 5
5. Stigler (9-1) 42 4
6. Verdigris (8-1) 34 7
7. Kingfisher (6-3) 26 9
8. Sulphur (7-3) 25 10
9. Anadarko (6-3) 12 8
10. Lone Grove (7-3) 9 6
Others receiving votes: Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Vian (3) (8-1) 60 1
2. Marlow (2) (9-0) 57 2
3. Millwood (1) (6-0) 54 3
4. Cascia Hall (8-1) 46 4
(tie) Washington (8-1) 46 5
6. Jones (7-2) 37 6
7. Adair (9-1) 28 7
8. Metro Christian (1) (7-2) 27 8
9. Oklahoma Christian (8-0) 10 10
10. Beggs (6-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 4. Frederick 3. Chandler 2. Davis 2. Spiro 1. Community Christian 1.
Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Cashion (4) (9-0) 67 1
2. Pawhuska (3) (10-0) 65 2
3. Ringling (7-0) 53 3
4. Pawnee (7-1) 45 4
5. Thomas Custer (8-1) 39 5
6. Wewoka (9-0) 34 7
7. Gore (7-0) 32 6
8. Woodland (7-2) 20 8
9. Tonkawa (7-2) 14 9
10. Texhoma (8-2) 5 10
(tie) Hooker (7-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 4. Morrison 1. Colcord 1.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Dewar (6) (10-0) 34 2
2. Laverne (1) (7-1) 27 5
3. Cherokee (8-1) 19 4
4. Shattuck (8-1) 13 1
5. Regent Prep (8-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport 4. Summit Christian 2. <
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Timberlake (7) (10-0) 35 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (9-0) 25 2
3. Buffalo (8-1) 19 3
(tie) Midway (9-0) 19 5
5. Sasakwa (7-2) 3 4
(tie) Waynoka (8-1) 3 NR
Others receiving votes: Tyrone 1.
