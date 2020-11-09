Buffs file football

The McAlester Buffaloes come in ranked at No. 6 in the final Oklahoma AP high school football poll of the season.

 BROOKE YOUNG | For the News-Captial

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 9. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I=†School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (7) (10-0) 39 1

2. Jenks (1) (7-1) 33 2

3. Edmond Santa Fe (7-2) 23 3

4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 15 4

5. Union (4-4) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Yukon 1. 

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (8-0) 40 1

2. Stillwater (8-0) 32 2

3. Midwest City (6-2) 23 3

4. Choctaw (7-3) 17 4

5. B.T. Washington (6-3) 5 5

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 3. 

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Carl Albert (5) (7-1) 77 1

2. Collinsville (3) (10-0) 75 2

3. Coweta (9-1) 64 3

4. Bishop Kelley (8-1) 53 5

5. McGuinness (7-2) 51 4

6. McAlester (8-2) 38 6

7. El Reno (7-2) 30 7

8. Pryor (7-2) 25 8

9. Lawton Mac (6-2) 16 10

10. Piedmont (4-3) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Guthrie 4. Duncan 1. Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Wagoner (7) (10-0) 70 1

2. Weatherford (8-0) 60 2

3. Poteau (8-2) 54 4

4. Tuttle (9-1) 46 3

5. Blanchard (7-2) 42 5

6. Hilldale (7-2) 37 6

7. Newcastle (6-2) 30 10

8. Bristow (6-3) 13 NR

9. Broken Bow (5-3) 10 9

(tie) Clinton (5-3) 10 7

Others receiving votes: Skiatook 5. Cushing 4. Bethany 4. 

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (5) (9-0) 68 1

2. Holland Hall (2) (8-0) 65 2

3. Heritage Hall (8-1) 56 3

4. Kingston (10-0) 45 5

5. Stigler (9-1) 42 4

6. Verdigris (8-1) 34 7

7. Kingfisher (6-3) 26 9

8. Sulphur (7-3) 25 10

9. Anadarko (6-3) 12 8

10. Lone Grove (7-3) 9 6

Others receiving votes: Seminole 2. Vinita 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Vian (3) (8-1) 60 1

2. Marlow (2) (9-0) 57 2

3. Millwood (1) (6-0) 54 3

4. Cascia Hall (8-1) 46 4

(tie) Washington (8-1) 46 5

6. Jones (7-2) 37 6

7. Adair (9-1) 28 7

8. Metro Christian (1) (7-2) 27 8

9. Oklahoma Christian (8-0) 10 10

10. Beggs (6-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Eufaula 4. Frederick 3. Chandler 2. Davis 2. Spiro 1. Community Christian 1.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Cashion (4) (9-0) 67 1

2. Pawhuska (3) (10-0) 65 2

3. Ringling (7-0) 53 3

4. Pawnee (7-1) 45 4

5. Thomas Custer (8-1) 39 5

6. Wewoka (9-0) 34 7

7. Gore (7-0) 32 6

8. Woodland (7-2) 20 8

9. Tonkawa (7-2) 14 9

10. Texhoma (8-2) 5 10

(tie) Hooker (7-3) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Minco 4. Morrison 1. Colcord 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Dewar (6) (10-0) 34 2

2. Laverne (1) (7-1) 27 5

3. Cherokee (8-1) 19 4

4. Shattuck (8-1) 13 1

5. Regent Prep (8-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport 4. Summit Christian 2. <

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Timberlake (7) (10-0) 35 1

2. Mountain View-Gotebo (9-0) 25 2

3. Buffalo (8-1) 19 3

(tie) Midway (9-0) 19 5

5. Sasakwa (7-2) 3 4

(tie) Waynoka (8-1) 3 NR

Others receiving votes: Tyrone 1.

