TULSA — McAlester hit the accelerator from kickoff and never tapped the brakes.
The No. 6 Buffaloes (8-2, 5-2) traveled to Tulsa to round out the regular season with Will Rogers (1-9, 1-6) being the last hurdle before the postseason. But the Buffs got to work quickly on the way to a 47-8 win.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the way that his team stayed dialed in, even with playoffs looming around the corner.
”I thought the kids played well. It’s not ideal, given the circumstances and the atmosphere,” Mazey said. “It’s just a weird situation playing in a game that doesn’t mean much.”
McAlester set the tone early by returning the opening kick all the way to the Ropers 26. A few plays later, Erik McCarty followed the offensive line as they powered through the defense into the end zone for the score.
The Buffs defense came out just as ready as the offense, and forced the Ropers to give the ball back to McAlester.
Caden Lesnau, operating as starting quarterback for the game, connected on a long pass to put the Buffs well into Ropers territory. Next play, McCarty took hold once again and ran 32 yards for the second score of the night and a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, with the Buffs knocking on the door, Dakota Moton powered through for the score.
Later while on offense and with the Ropers marching downfield, McAlester forced a fumble and recovered around midfield. Two plays later, McCarty took the ball up the middle and — while dragging half the defense — broke away from would-be tacklers for his third score of the night.
On the next defensive possession, Cale Prather keyed in on a pass and used a sliding grab for an interception to give the ball back to McAlester.
But as the Buffs were marching, a loose ball was recovered by the Ropers at their own 7-yard line.
Undeterred from their mission, the McAlester defense held strong. They kept finding ways to put pressure on the quarterback and keeping the Ropers out of the end zone.
As the Buffs took back over on offense with the half nearing an end, Lesnau connected with Lleyton Bass, who sprinted down just shy of the goal line. McCarty tucked the ball on the next play and crossed into the end zone to take a 34-0 lead at the half.
At the start of the second half, McAlester showed no signs of slowing down as Lesnau bolted out in front of everyone to churn up 68 yards for the score.
The Ropers would answer on the next possession, and used a two-point conversion to put themselves on the scoreboard as the Buffs led 40-8 at the end of three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, McAlester used a 38-yard score from Elijah Chatman to put an exclamation point on the night and ride the momentum to the win.
McCarty finished the night with five carries for 53 yards and three scores. Moton had 10 carries for 44 yards and a score.
Lesnau went 14-of-15 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while Prather had three catches for 76 yards and Bass had three catches for 64 yards.
Mazey said now his team will be keying in on the playoffs, with a likely matchup against Glenpool next week.
“Now if matters, every detail,” Mazey said. “Step by step, day by day, formation by formation — whatever it takes to get ready.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.