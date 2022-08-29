Buffs running

The McAlester Buffaloes have moved up one spot to be named the top team in Class 5A in the latest AP Oklahoma High School Football Poll.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 29. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (1-0) 40 2

2. Jenks (1-0) 28 1

3. Union (1-0) 27 3

4. Mustang (0-0) 6 NR

(tie) Owasso (0-1) 6 4

(tie) Broken Arrow (0-1) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 5. Moore 2.

Class 6A Division II

School Record Points Prv

1. Stillwater (8) (1-0) 40 1

2. Deer Creek-Edmond (1-0) 25 4

3. B.T. Washington (0-1) 21 2

4. Sand Springs (1-0) 15 5

5. Choctaw (0-1) 13 3

Others receiving votes: Muskogee 6.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. McAlester (4) (1-0) 70 2

2. Coweta (1) (1-0) 69 6

3. Del City (2) (1-0) 64 5

4. McGuinness (1-0) 56 4

5. Collinsville (1) (0-1) 50 3

6. Guthrie (1-0) 33 8

7. Carl Albert (0-1) 30 1

8. Lawton Mac (1-0) 29 7

9. Ardmore (1-0) 22 9

10. Midwest City (0-0) 9 10

Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Grove 3. Sapulpa 1.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Tuttle (6) (1-0) 75 1

2. Poteau (1) (1-0) 69 3

3. Clinton (1-0) 63 2

4. Cushing (1) (0-0) 55 4

5. Wagoner (0-0) 44 5

6. Blanchard (0-0) 33 6

7. Bethany (1-0) 28 7

8. Hilldale (0-0) 24 8

9. Elk City (1-0) 21 10

10. Broken Bow (0-1) 14 9

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. Weatherford 4. Ada 1. Oologah-Talala 1. Fort Gibson 1.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (7) (1-0) 79 1

2. Heritage Hall (0-0) 63 2

3. Verdigris (1) (0-0) 60 3

4. Cascia Hall (1-0) 44 T7

5. Metro Christian (0-0) 39 5

6. Perkins-Tryon (0-0) 34 6

7. Holland Hall (0-1) 28 4

8. Plainview (0-0) 26 T7

9. Berryhill (0-0) 14 10

(tie) Marlow (0-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Seminole 8. Stigler 6. Kingfisher 5. Lone Grove 5. Sulphur 3. Pauls Valley 2.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Washington (8) (1-0) 80 1

2. Beggs (0-0) 65 2

3. Rejoice Christian School (1-0) 60 5

4. Eufaula (0-0) 41 6

5. Vian (0-1) 39 4

6. Victory Christian (0-1) 37 3

7. Crossings Christian Academy (0-0) 32 7

8. Pawhuska (1-0) 30 T8

9. Oklahoma Christian (1-0) 29 T8

10. Millwood (0-0) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Perry 4. Vinita 3. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Bethel 2. Okemah 1.

Class A

School Record Points Prv

1. Ringling (6) (0-0) 75 2

2. Gore (2) (1-0) 65 T4

3. Fairview (1-0) 56 T4

4. Cashion (0-1) 54 1

5. Tonkawa (0-0) 48 5

6. Woodland (0-0) 39 6

7. Hinton (1-0) 37 7

8. Hominy (1-0) 26 8

9. Colcord (0-0) 15 9

10. Mangum (0-0) 7 10

Others receiving votes: Pawnee 6. Stroud 5. Texhoma 4. Wewoka 2. Crescent 1.

Class B

School Record Points Prv

1. Laverne (8) (1-0) 40 1

2. Shattuck (1-0) 29 2

3. Seiling (0-0) 20 3

4. Dewar (0-0) 15 4

5. Velma-Alma (1-0) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Regent Prep 2. Davenport 1. Garber 1. Waurika 1. Wetumka 1.

Class C

School Record Points Prv

1. Timberlake (8) (1-0) 40 1

2. Tipton (0-0) 28 2

3. Waynoka (1-0) 22 4

4. Tyrone (0-0) 17 3

5. Maud (0-0) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Sasakwa 2.

