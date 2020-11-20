It’s championship season and the Buffs are gold-ball chasing.
No. 6 McAlester is set to take on No. 8 Pryor (8-2) in the second round of the Class 5A football playoffs, and Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said his players have been having laser focus in practice.
“It’s been real dialed in,” Mazey said. “It’s been good.”
The Buffs advanced to the second round after their first-round opponent, Glenpool, opted out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Pryor advanced after a 60-26 win over Will Rogers on Nov. 13.
Mazey said the Tigers are a talented team, but thinks that they make a good opponent for McAlester to face.
“They’re athletic, and they’ve won a lot of games in their district up there,” Mazey said. “They do a lot of good things, and I think the matchup is really good. I think they match up well with what we try to do.”
The Tigers’ starting quarterback is Ben Ward, who has led with nearly 2,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. But after suffering a knee injury late in the season, Bret Elza has been tasked to fill the spot, throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for nearly 200 more while scoring a combined seven touchdowns.
The top target for Pryor has been Bobby Belew, who has caught 49 passes for nearly 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. But he’s also the Tigers’ go-to in the wildcat, rushing for 194 yards and two scores this season.
“They’re athletic across the board, and they play good defense,” Mazey said. “It’ll be a solid matchup.”
But according to Mazey, the most interesting position battle on the field will be in the trenches, where the offensive and defensive lines will be tested.
“It’ll be interesting to see how they match up physically,” Mazey said.
The Buffs will counter the Tigers’ game plan with their own patented style of play.
Offensively, Trent Boatright has helmed the offense, throwing for 1,400 yards and nine scores. Top targets Gavin Johnson and Lleyton Bass have combined for more than 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.
The passing game is paired up in the rush with Erik McCarty — carrying the ball for an additional 1,400 yards and 23 scores — and Dakota Moton — 531 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, McAlester has been finding ways to disrupt opposing offenses and notch bone-crunching tackles as well as dozens of blocked passes, forced fumbles, and swift interceptions.
Mazey said that by continuing to play their brand of football, and do it consistently, it gives the Buffs a large chance to succeed in the playoffs.
“We talk about details and being perfect, but that’s why we talk about details and being perfect,” Mazey said. “It’s for this time of year, because if you’re not dialed in and you’re not perfect, you may not get another chance to say ‘hey, my bad. I’ll get it next time.’ You might not get a next time.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The winner of the game will advance to face off against the winner between Piedmont and El Reno on Nov. 27 at a site to be determined.
