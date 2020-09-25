A battle of ranked teams went down to the wire before McAlester's final drive came up short.
Tenth-ranked McAlester turned the ball over on downs in the final minute as it dropped the District 5A-3 opener Friday at home in a 17-14 loss to No. 2 Bishop Kelley.
Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said there were a few mistakes that the Comets took advantage of, but that is to be expected in high-caliber games.
"I think they out-executed us a little bit down the stretch," Mazey said. "And two heavyweights going at it — two top five teams, I think — and when you do that, things can happen in their favor.
The Buffs (3-1, 0-1) started the game with the football, but the Comets defense forced a quick three-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Bishop Kelley blocked the kick and recovered the ball at the McAlester nine yard line.
McAlester's defense, however, proved it wasn't going to let up and held the Comets (3-0, 1-0) to force a field goal try. That kick would slice to the right, leaving the game scoreless and giving the Buffs the ball.
Quarterback Trent Boatright found Gage Mullins down the left sideline to get the offense moving downfield. That was followed up by a run by Erik McCarty to put the Buffs in Comet territory.
That's when the McAlester offensive line opened up a gap, which McCarty slipped through and trotted 40 yards for the first score and 7-0 lead.
Quick to answer, Bishop Kelley used its quick offense to move downfield and even the score 7-7 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, both teams began a defensive showing, holding each other from scoring despite moving into the opposing side of the field.
McAlester took over on possession with over two minutes remaining in the half, but the Comets forced a fumble to take over at their own 26 with seconds remaining.
As the drive started to stall with time ticking away, the Comets lobbed a pass toward the end zone, but that was picked off by McAlester's Cale Prather to end the threat and keep the game tied heading into the locker room.
In the opening of the second half, the Comets used a McAlester penalty to march down to the Buffs seven yard line. However, the Buffs held tight and forced a field goal as the Comets took a 10-7 lead.
On the next offensive possession for the Comets, they used a 20-yard run to sneak into the end zone and take a 17-7 lead late in the quarter.
But McAlester had an answer, as Boatright found McCarty on a short pass, and McCarty took it 80 yards to the house and cutting the deficit to 17-14 to end the third quarter.
In the final quarter of play, defense took over for both teams. After trading possession and punts, the Comets found an open receiver who crossed the goal line.
That play would be negated by a holding penalty, and the Buffs forced the Comets to punt. McAlester took over on its own 13-yard line with 5:09 remaining.
McAlester began taking chunks of yards to move itself downfield with time ticking away. With a third down situation at midfield, McCarty found a big hole to move the Buffs in enemy territory.
A holding penalty moved the Buffs back into their own territory, and faced a fourth-and-long situation with 64 seconds remaining. The Comets forced an incomplete pass, and held on for the win.
Mazey said that his team has nothing to hang their heads about, and believes the Buffs still have high goals they can achieve if they continue to work hard.
"Like I told the kids, I think we're a state championship-caliber football team," Mazey said. "That's the games you want to be in...against a quality team you have a quality football game.
"We had opportunities," he added. "And I'm proud of them."
McCarty had 18 carries for 171 yards and a score, while also adding a reception for 80 yards with another score, and throwing a pass for 23 yards. Boatright completed 6-of-13 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Prather added two catches for 28 yards.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
