Area high school teams will be gathering once again for the 2020 Pitt 8 Conference fast-pitch softball festival, set for Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
For four days, teams from around the Pitt 8 will travel to face off in a round-robin festival that will include both junior high and high school teams. Junior high teams will play the first three days, while high school squads are scheduled to play all four days.
Kiowa and Savanna will serve as dual host sites, with the final day to be played completely at Kiowa. Junior high games will have a hard time limit of 60 minutes, while high school will be 70 minutes and finish the inning. Run rules will be 12 after three innings, 10 after four innings, and eight after five innings.
Here is the complete schedule and game times for the Pitt 8 fast-pitch festival:
Aug. 24
AT SAVANNA
Pittsburg vs. Indianola (JH), 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Stuart (JH), 1:40 p.m.
Indianola vs. Stuart (JH), 2:50 p.m.
Indianola vs. Savanna, 4 p.m.
Stuart vs. Indianola, 5:15 p.m.
Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 7:45 p.m.
AT KIOWA
Kiowa vs. Crowder (JH), 12:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Haileyville (JH), 1:40 p.m.
Crowder vs. Haileyville (JH), 2:50 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Canadian, 4 p.m.
Canadian vs. Crowder, 5:15 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Crowder, 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 25
AT SAVANNA
Pittsburg vs. Crowder (JH), 12:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Stuart (JH), 1:40 p.m.
Stuart vs. Haileyville (JH), 2:50 p.m.
Stuart vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.
Stuart vs. Savanna, 5:15 p.m.
Crowder vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Savanna, 7:45 p.m.
AT KIOWA
Haileyville vs. Indianola (JH), 12:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Indianola (JH), 1:40 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Haileyville (JH), 2:50 p.m.
Canadian vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
Canadian vs. Kiowa, 5:15 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Pittsburg, 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 31
AT SAVANNA
Pittsburg vs. Haileyville (JH), 2:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Canadian, 4 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Crowder, 5:15 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Crowder, 7:45 p.m.
AT KIOWA
Kiowa vs. Stuart (JH), 1:40 p.m.
Crowder vs. Indianola (JH), 2:50 p.m.
Indianola vs. Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Indianola, 5:15 p.m.
Stuart vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Stuart, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 1
AT KIOWA
Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 10:30 a.m.
Stuart vs. Haileyville, 12 p.m.
Crowder vs. Indianola, 1:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
