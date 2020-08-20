In the August mid-afternoon heat, late-game dramatics led to Haileyville edging out Canadian for the 12-11 win during the first day of the Indianola Tournament.
The game began with the Lady Cougars scoring three quick runs in the top of the first inning, thanks in part to a two-run RBI double. But Haileyville would answer in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 5-5.
After a Canadian run was scored in the top of the third inning, the Lady Warriors responded with a few runs of their own to take a 10-8 lead heading into the fourth — and due to time limits, final — inning.
A wild pitch from Sky Wilkins scored two for the Lady Cougars. With runners in the corners, Canadian was able to earn a walk and load up the bases. Another missed pitch at the plate led to two more runs being scored, including a slide under the tag to tie the game at 10 runs apiece.
Wilkins gathered herself and she was able to retire the side, but not before Canadian scored another run to take the lead 11-10.
The bottom of the fourth inning was determined to be the final inning as the game was approaching the 75 minute time limit. Haileyville made quick work early, tying the game at 11-11.
With the bats swinging and a sense of urgency, the Lady Warriors began making their rounds through the lineup and putting runners on base. But after recording two outs, Haileyville was able to load up the bases for one final attempt to win the game.
Akiera Hawk stepped up to the plate for the Lady Warriors and drilled a fly ball out to center. The impending catch was misjudged and dropped, as the Haileyville runners took to the races and crossed the plate for the win.
Canadian was next scheduled to face off against Pittsburg later Thursday afternoon, and both the Lady Cougars and Lady Warriors will have a day of rest on Friday as pool play in the Indianola Tournament finishes up before the championship games on Saturday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
