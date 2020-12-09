Hartshorne Public Schools announced that a participant in the Pick and Shovel Tournament has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing two teams to drop out of the contest.
In a post to social media on Wednesday, HPS announced the positive test after receiving word and is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines as to the next steps needing to be taken.
"We have been notified that a participant in the Pick & Shovel Tournament on Tuesday night has tested positive,” the post stated. "Disinfecting protocols are being followed and the OSDH will perform contact tracing. Specific procedures established by the OSDH will be followed.””
Contact tracing is defined as anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case for more than 15 minutes. They will be contacted by the OSDH and asked to isolate or self-quarantine. Those contacted should also closely monitor their health and seek medical help if symptoms worsen.
“We’re going to follow the health guidelines from the Oklahoma State Department of Health,” Hartshorne superintendent Jason Lindley said. “But obviously, both teams involved have had to pull out of the tournament."
In accordance with OSDH protocols, the Wilburton and Tishomingo girls basketball teams — the two teams effected by the positive case — will be pulling out of the tournament.
The Pick and Shovel Tournament is an annual, week-long tilt held inside the Hartshorne Event Center, pitting basketball teams from around the area against each other, with all vying to be named champion.
In anticipation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, HPS had instituted health and safety protocols for fans and players ahead of the start of the tournament.
Temperature checks are taken for anyone entering the building, and masks are to be worn at all times. Fans are distanced from the playing surface, and team’s benches are spaced apart to allow social distancing for those not in the game.
After each use, the locker rooms are fumigated and disinfected, and commonly touched objects such as the game ball and scorers table are routinely disinfected.
Lindley said it’s going to take a lot of work to continue to keep students and the public healthy as indoor activities move forward, and that it will have to be a collaborative effort.
“If everybody has some patience and does what they’re supposed to do, we can continue to have the opportunity to play,” he said. “But there is a fine line there, and we’ve got to do what we can to make it possible."
The next slate of games for the Pick and Shovel Classic are scheduled to resume on Thursday following the traditional Wednesday break in action.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
