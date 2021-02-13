Once they set into their rhythm, the Panthers couldn't be stopped.
Pittsburg and Graham-Dustin battled back-and-forth in Saturday’s OSSAA Class B district finals, where the Panthers used a big second-half push to emerge victorious 49-22.
Graham-Dustin broke the ice by winning the jump and getting a quick bucket to start the game. But the Panthers responded with a 14-0 run to take the lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Graham-Dustin found an offense rhythm to try to cut into the Pittsburg lead. But the Panthers answered in kind as both teams began trading buckets, leading to a 23-13 lead for Pittsburg at the half.
After coming out of the locker room, the Panthers exploded on offense while turning up the heat and locking things down the defensive end. They rattled off a 14-1 run in the third quarter to nearly double their lead heading into the final period.
That push was just what the Panthers needed to firmly swing the pendulum their direction as they powered forward to take the district title win.
Parker Horton led the way for the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Matthew Rice with 13 points, and Carter Cross with 12 points.
The Panthers will now advance to the regional tournament, where they will play at Henryetta on Thursday at 8 p.m.
GIRLS: Pittsburg 78, Indianola 47
The battles have begun.
Pittsburg and Indianola duked it out for the district crown during the OSSAA Class B playoffs on Saturday, with the Lady Panthers taking the win 78-47.
Pittsburg rushed out of the gates, notching an 11-0 run to begin the game. But the Warriorettes found an offensive rhythm of their own to push back against the Lady Panther lead.
Pittsburg, however, continued to get hot from beyond the arc in the second quarter, going on another run that led to a 50-17 Lady Panther lead at the half.
In the second half, the Warriorettes got going on an offensive roll, but the Lady Panthers answered right back as both teams traded buckets in the third quarter.
As both teams fought to the final whistle, Pittsburg used the wave of momentum it created in the first half to take the win and district title.
Catyn Graham and Paege Kinsey each had 18 points for the Lady Panthers, followed by Trinity Wiseman with 16 points, and Camryn Graham with 15 points.
Bella Santine led the way for Indianola with 15 points, followed by Abbi Collins with 10 points, and Gracie Santine with eight points.
The Lady Panthers will head into the regional tournament at Henryetta, where they will play on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Warriorettes also advance to the regional tournament at Henryetta, where they will play Thursday at 1 p.m.
Check out the updated scores from local teams for Class A-B district play:
GIRLS
CLASS B
AREA II
DISTRICT 6 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg, bye
G2: Indianola advances after Graham-Dustin forfeit
SATURDAY:
G3: Pittsburg 78, Indianola 47 (both teams advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 5 AT KIOWA
SATURDAY
Kiowa 64, Battiest 26 (both teams advance to regionals)
CLASS A
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2 AT ALLEN
FRIDAY
G1: Allen, bye
G2: Quinton advances due to Haileyville forfeit
G3: Quinton 30, Allen 26 (both teams advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 5 AT CROWDER
FRIDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Clayton 50, Rattan 43
SATURDAY
G3: Crowder 70, Clayton 47 (both teams advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT STUART
SATURDAY
Stuart 44, Rock Creek 33 (both teams advance to regionals)
BOYS
CLASS B
AREA II
DISTRICT 6 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg, bye
G2: Graham-Dustin 60, Indianola 40
SATURDAY:
G3: Pittsburg 49, Graham-Dustin 22 (both teams advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 5 AT KIOWA
SATURDAY
Battiest over Kiowa (both teams advance to regionals)
CLASS A
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2 AT ALLEN
FRIDAY
G1: Allen, bye
G2: Quinton 51, Haileyville 29
SATURDAY
G3: Allen 59, Quinton 37 (both teams advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 5 AT CROWDER
FRIDAY
G1: Rattan, bye
G2: Crowder 52, Clayton 50
SATURDAY
G3: Crowder 54, Rattan 51 (both teams advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Stuart, bye
G2: Rock Creek 62, Soper 44
SATURDAY
G3: Rock Creek 55, Stuart 49 (both teams advance to regionals)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.