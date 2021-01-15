Clayton Stuart

Stuart is among the seven area teams that learned of their district playoff assignments on Friday.

The assignments are in.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced the district assignments for Class A and B basketball playoffs on Friday afternoon, with area teams learning who they’ll be put together win in the upcoming district tournaments.

In Class A, Quinton and Haileyville will be in a district together alongside Allen, while Crowder and Stuart were chosen as district hosts.

In Class B, Pittsburg will host fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola, while Kiowa will host Battiest and Hanna’s girls team.

Full brackets are set to be released on Jan. 25, with the playoffs scheduled to begin Feb. 11-13.

Here is the complete list of OSSAA Class A-B district assignments for area teams:

CLASS A

AREA IV

District 2

Quinton, Haileyville, Allen (host)

Regional main site — North Rock Creek

Regional sub-site — Allen

District 5

Crowder (host), Clayton, Rattan

District 6

Stuart (host), Soper, Rock Creek

Regional main site — Tushka

Regional sub-site — Rattan

Area site — Bethel

CLASS B

AREA II

District 6

Pittsburg (host), Indianola, Graham-Dustin

Regional main site — Henryetta

Regional sub site — McCurtain

Area site — Stroud

AREA IV

District 5

Kiowa (host), Battiest, Hanna (girls only)

Regional main site — Stringtown

Regional sub-site — Kiowa

Area site — Byng.

