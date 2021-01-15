The assignments are in.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced the district assignments for Class A and B basketball playoffs on Friday afternoon, with area teams learning who they’ll be put together win in the upcoming district tournaments.
In Class A, Quinton and Haileyville will be in a district together alongside Allen, while Crowder and Stuart were chosen as district hosts.
In Class B, Pittsburg will host fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola, while Kiowa will host Battiest and Hanna’s girls team.
Full brackets are set to be released on Jan. 25, with the playoffs scheduled to begin Feb. 11-13.
Here is the complete list of OSSAA Class A-B district assignments for area teams:
CLASS A
AREA IV
District 2
Quinton, Haileyville, Allen (host)
Regional main site — North Rock Creek
Regional sub-site — Allen
District 5
Crowder (host), Clayton, Rattan
District 6
Stuart (host), Soper, Rock Creek
Regional main site — Tushka
Regional sub-site — Rattan
Area site — Bethel
CLASS B
AREA II
District 6
Pittsburg (host), Indianola, Graham-Dustin
Regional main site — Henryetta
Regional sub site — McCurtain
Area site — Stroud
AREA IV
District 5
Kiowa (host), Battiest, Hanna (girls only)
Regional main site — Stringtown
Regional sub-site — Kiowa
Area site — Byng.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
