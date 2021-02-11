McAlester will be hitting the road for the postseason.
The Buffs and Lady Buffs have their playoff paths set in front of them as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the Class 5A playoff brackets on Thursday.
The Lady Buffs will be traveling to Sapulpa to begin the regional tournament. McAlester will first face off against Tulsa Memorial in the opening round, with the winner of that game facing off against the winner between Sapulpa and Tulsa East Central in the regional finals.
The Buffs will be traveling to Bishop Kelley to being regional play. McAlester will battle against the host school Comets in the opening round, with the winner of that game set to play against the winner between Tulsa East Central and Tulsa Edison in the regional finals.
The Class 5A regional tournament is set for Feb. 25-27. The first round will be an elimination round, and both regional champion and runner up will advance to the area tournament. The area tournament is scheduled for March 4-6.
The OSSAA has also set its postseason COVID health and safety protocols and procedures. Those measures include masks being required for all coaches, spectators, and any participants not actively involved in the contest.
Capacity will also be set to 50% in all venues, and social distancing will be required as well. Facilities will be cleaned between each contest and session, unless the same two schools are participating in the next contest.
If, at any point in the playoffs, a team who has qualified for the next round becomes unable to participate due to COVID, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
Here are the Class 5A East regional games and start times:
GIRLS
REGIONAL 1 AT SAPULPA
THURSDAY
G1: McAlester vs. Memorial, 6 p.m.
G2: Sapulpa vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m. (both teams advance to area)
BOYS
REGIONAL 4 AT BISHOP KELLEY
FRIDAY
G1: East Central vs. Edison, 6 p.m.
G2: Bishop Kelley vs. McAlester, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m. (both teams advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
