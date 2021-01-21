The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its area assignments for Class 6A-5A basketball on Thursday.
Each class consists of sixteen teams, divided into two areas. Complete regional brackets are set to be released on Feb. 11.
The McAlester Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes were among the teams that learned of their area assignments from the OSSAA.
On the girls side, the Lady Buffs were slotted into the 5A Girls East Area, alongside such teams as Tahlequah, Bishop Kelley, Coweta, and Glenpool.
On the boys side, the Buffs were placed into the 5A Boys East Area, with such teams like Durant, Shawnee, Bishop Kelley, and Claremore.
Class 6A-5A regional playoffs are set to begin Feb. 25-27, with the area playoffs being scheduled for March 4-6, and the state tournament to be held March 11-13.
Here are the complete area assignments for Class 5A boys and girls:
GIRLS
5A EAST AREA
Bishop Kelley
Bishop McGuinness
Claremore
Collinsville
Coweta
East Central
Edison Prep
El Reno
Glenpool
McAlester
Memorial (Tulsa)
Nathan Hale
Pryor
Sapulpa
Tahlequah
Will Rogers
BOYS
5A EAST AREA
Bishop Kelley
Bishop McGuinness
Claremore
Collinsville
Durant
East Central
Edison Prep
McAlester
Memorial (Tulsa)
Nathan Hale
Pryor
Sapulpa
Shawnee
Tahlequah
Western Heights
Will Rogers
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.