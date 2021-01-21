Lady Buffs McAlester

The Lady Buffs and Buffs were given their area assignments by the OSSAA on Thursday.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its area assignments for Class 6A-5A basketball on Thursday.

Each class consists of sixteen teams, divided into two areas. Complete regional brackets are set to be released on Feb. 11.

The McAlester Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes were among the teams that learned of their area assignments from the OSSAA.

On the girls side, the Lady Buffs were slotted into the 5A Girls East Area, alongside such teams as Tahlequah, Bishop Kelley, Coweta, and Glenpool.

On the boys side, the Buffs were placed into the 5A Boys East Area, with such teams like Durant, Shawnee, Bishop Kelley, and Claremore.

Class 6A-5A regional playoffs are set to begin Feb. 25-27, with the area playoffs being scheduled for March 4-6, and the state tournament to be held March 11-13.

Here are the complete area assignments for Class 5A boys and girls:

GIRLS

5A EAST AREA

Bishop Kelley

Bishop McGuinness

Claremore

Collinsville

Coweta

East Central

Edison Prep

El Reno

Glenpool

McAlester

Memorial (Tulsa)

Nathan Hale

Pryor

Sapulpa

Tahlequah

Will Rogers

BOYS

5A EAST AREA

Bishop Kelley

Bishop McGuinness

Claremore

Collinsville

Durant

East Central

Edison Prep

McAlester

Memorial (Tulsa)

Nathan Hale

Pryor

Sapulpa

Shawnee

Tahlequah

Western Heights

Will Rogers

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.

