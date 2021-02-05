Hartshorne fast break

Hartshorne joined fellow Class 2A area teams Wilburton, Savanna, and Canadian in learning their playoff assignments on Friday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released its district basketball assignments for Class 2A, with four local boys and girls teams finding out their district destinations.

Officials will meet to draw brackets on Feb. 8, with the official brackets to be released on Feb. 10. District playoffs are set to begin Feb. 19-20 for Class 2A.

Canadian will serve as host for District 2, Hartshorne will play host for District 4, while Wilburton will host fellow local Savanna in District 8.

OSSAA COVID-19 protocols will also be in effect for the playoffs, which include mandatory masks and social distancing, as well as sanitation of facilities in between each session and contest.

Here are the complete OSSAA district assignments for Class 2A:

CLASS 2A

AREA IV

DISTRICT 2

Canadian (host), Okemah

DISTRICT 4

Hartshorne (host), Coalgate

Regional main site — Porter

Regional sub-site — Konawa

DISTRICT 8

Wilburton (host), Savanna

Regional main site — Warner

Regional sub-site — Howe

Area site — Seminole

