The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released its district basketball assignments for Class 2A, with four local boys and girls teams finding out their district destinations.
Officials will meet to draw brackets on Feb. 8, with the official brackets to be released on Feb. 10. District playoffs are set to begin Feb. 19-20 for Class 2A.
Canadian will serve as host for District 2, Hartshorne will play host for District 4, while Wilburton will host fellow local Savanna in District 8.
OSSAA COVID-19 protocols will also be in effect for the playoffs, which include mandatory masks and social distancing, as well as sanitation of facilities in between each session and contest.
Here are the complete OSSAA district assignments for Class 2A:
CLASS 2A
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2
Canadian (host), Okemah
DISTRICT 4
Hartshorne (host), Coalgate
Regional main site — Porter
Regional sub-site — Konawa
DISTRICT 8
Wilburton (host), Savanna
Regional main site — Warner
Regional sub-site — Howe
Area site — Seminole
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
