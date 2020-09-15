McAlester’s Adante Holiman received some big time recognition as part of the 2022 recruiting class, being named the No. 1 Oklahoma prospect by ESPN.
Holiman was ranked as a four-star recruit and placed at the top Oklahoma player in the 2022 class, followed by Didier Maleng from Lawton Christian School, and Michael Woodridge from Bethany High School. Holiman is also the only point guard out of the three, with the other two listed as centers.
During the 2019 season, Holiman averaged 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game. He was named to the McAlester News-Capital All-Area First Team for his efforts, marking his second all-area team appearance in as many years.
Holiman and the Buffs are scheduled to tip off the 2020-2021 season on Dec. 1 against Hugo.
