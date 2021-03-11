The awards are in.
Basketball coaches from around the Pitt 8 Conference convened on Thursday to discuss and vote on conference accolades for efforts during the 2020-2021 basketball season.
Before the meeting, Pitt 8 Conference commissioner Chad Graham applauded the efforts of all the teams this year, as many of the teams earned quality victories and made notable runs in the playoffs — including multiple teams playing in their respective state tournaments.
“Our conference has been strong for a long, long time,” Graham said. “It’s really exciting to see.”
Because of the impacts of COVID-19 this season, the conference tournament champions were named as regular champions as well, and no all-tournament team was named this year in favor of the all-conference team.
The Kiowa Cowgirls and Stuart Hornets were awarded their official Pitt 8 Championship plaques, as well as consolation awards for the Savanna Lady Bulldogs and Canadian Cougars, and third-place accolades for the Canadian Lady Cougars and Crowder Demons.
As for the postseason accolades, after much discussion between the Pitt 8 coaches, the all conference rosters were named, as well as coach of the year and most valuable player for both boys and girls.
In girls basketball, Kiowa’s Kye Stone was named MVP while Cowgirls coach James Pannell was named Coach of the Year. The Cowgirls finished with a 15-5 record, taking home the Pitt 8 Conference title and were Class B State Runner-up after a 67-60 battle with Lomega.
In boys basketball, Stuart’s Jared McIntosh was named MVP, as he helped lead the Hornets to an 18-3 record and an area tournament appearance, as well as becoming Pitt 8 Conference Champions.
Pittsburg’s Jim Jenson was named Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 17-6 record and an area finals appearance, as well as being Pitt 8 Conference runner-up.
Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference Teams and awards, as voted on by conference coaches:
GIRLS
Coach of Year — James Pannell, Kiowa
MVP — Kye Stone, Kiowa
FIRST TEAM
Maggie Sockey, Crowder
Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Brasen Hackler, Kiowa
Judah Owen, Crowder
Haili Igou, Stuart
SECOND TEAM
Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
Audrey Johnston, Kiowa
Morgan Yandell, Canadian
Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Madi White, Crowder
BOYS
Coach of Year — Jim Jenson, Pittsburg
MVP — Jared McIntosh, Stuart
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Rice, Pittsburg
Sevryn Mills, Crowder
Carter Cross, Pittsburg
Connor Clayton, Stuart
Cole Allen, Pittsburg
SECOND TEAM*
James Long, Crowder
Brach Helmert, Canadian
Chance Lott, Indianola
Travis Grinnell, Stuart
Duegray Soles, Savanna
Jayden Meaux, Crowder
*a tie led to six players being named to second team
