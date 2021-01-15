The Hartshorne Miners and Lady Miners basketball teams will be temporarily sidelined after an official from Tuesday night’s game tests positive for COVID-19.
Hartshorne held its scheduled game against the Heavener Wolves on Tuesday, but health officials notified the schools of one of the game officials' positive test on Thursday, according to a report from the Heavener Ledger — prompting a stoppage of play and quarantine period for players from both teams who were on the floor with the official.
The Miners were scheduled to host a boys only matchup against Stigler on Thursday night in the Hartshorne Event Center, but that game was postponed to a later date, along with Friday night’s scheduled game against Pocola, and the Jan. 19 contest on the road at Red Oak.
Hartshorne itself announced the cancellations via its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.
"Due to COVID-19 protocols, the HS basketball games scheduled for tonight (Jan. 14), tomorrow (Jan. 15), and Tuesday (Jan. 19) have been postponed to a later date,” the post read.
After the standard quarantine period for both teams, the Miners and Lady Miners are scheduled to return to action to face off against Wilburton on the road on Friday, Jan. 22, and will next be at home on Jan. 26 to battle Talihina.
Earlier in the week, Hartshorne Public Schools announced new fan limits to home basketball games in accordance with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s newest executive order on Monday.
Players, managers, cheerleaders, and coaches were given limited game day passes to hand out to family and friends. Only those with passes will be allowed to enter the Hartshorne Event Center to purchase tickets. In addition, the school said it will stream all home games online, and will communicate to fans when away games will be live streamed as well.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
