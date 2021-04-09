The awards keep coming for local athletes.
Eight area boys and girls players from Stuart, Hartshorne, Crowder, and Kiowa were recently named as All-Stars by Class in their respective classes by the Oklahoma Coaches Association on Friday.
In boys basketball, Stuart’s Jared McIntosh was named as an All Star by Class for the Small East Class A Team. McIntosh has seen a lot of success as a facilitator with the Hornets, and averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his senior season.
McIntosh and the Hornets made a run into the area tournament, and were also 2021 Pitt 8 Champions. He was also named as a member of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All Area Boys Basketball Teams.
In girls basketball, six players were named to the All-Star by Class selections. From Hartshorne, Ashton Hackler and Jaylee Moore were both selected to the Small East Class 2A Team. The pair of seniors helped lead the Lady Miners to their fourth-striaght state tournament appearance, with Hackler averaging more than 22 points per game and Moore averaging 15.9 points per game, while also adding in 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Hackler also received OCA All-State honors, while both she and Moore received All-State selections from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and were members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All Area Girls Basketball Team.
For the Small East Class A Team, Crowder’s Judah Owen and Hali Bailey, and Stuart’s Emma Crawford were all selected for roster spots.
Owen and Bailey helped lead Crowder to a state tournament appearance in their senior seasons, averaging 12 and 9.8 points per game, respectively. Bailey also added in seven rebounds per game, while Owen added 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
Crawford and the Lady Hornets saw a season full of hard-work and success, advancing all the way into the thick of the area tournament. She averaged 8.6 points per game, along with 1.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and a steal per game as well.
Owen, Bailey, and Crawford were members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All Area Girls Basketball Team as well, with Owen being named as an All State alternate.
Finally, from Kiowa, Kye Stone and Brasen Hackler were named to the Small East Class B Team. Hackler averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while Stone added in 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and one block per game.
The pair helped the Cowgirls to a state tournament finals appearance, as well as becoming 2021 Pitt 8 Champions. Stone also received OCA and OGBCA All State honors, and both she and Hackler — also an alternate — were members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All Area Girls Basketball Team.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
