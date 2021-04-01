The Hornets opened the gates, and didn’t let up.
Stuart faced off with Canadian in the opening round of the Pit 8 Tournament in the final game of the day on Thursday, where the Hornets took the 16-0 run-rule win.
The Cougars put the ball into play to start the game, but the threat was dispelled by the Stuart defense to put the Hornets to the bats.
With runners on, Zayne Clark knocked an RBI single to put Stuart on the board first. That was followed by swings from Drevon Colbert and Easton Myskey to help put the Hornets up 4-0 after the first inning.
In the second, Canadian’s Gabe Hubbard and Cam Harris had hard-hit balls deep into the outfield, but those would be caught to keep the Cougars at bay.
In the bottom of the inning, Connor Clayton led off with a double, followed by McIntosh with a single. That brought up Michael Bolte, who smacked an RBI double to get the Hornets bats going.
The hits became contagious, with Travis Grinnell and Colbert hitting back-to-back RBI singles, and Myskey knocking a 2RBI double. The hits and runs flowed for Stuart, as they plated 12 runs in the second — leading to the eventual win.
The Hornets will advance to face off against Haileyville at 1 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the championship game, while the Cougars will battle Indianola at 5 p.m. on Friday for a chance to play in the consolational finals.
Here are the complete scores and updates for the Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Kiowa 11, Savanna 1
G3: Haileyville 19, Indianola 4
G4: Stuart 16, Canadian 0
FRIDAY
G5: Savanna, bye to consolation championship
G6: Haileyville vs. Stuart, 1 p.m.
G7: Crowder vs. Kiowa, 3 p.m.
G8: Indianola vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Savanna vs. Winner G8, 1 p.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G6, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G6, 5 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)
