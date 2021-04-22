The Hornets are heading to regionals.
Stuart faced off against Weleetka in its district tournament title game on Thursday, taking an 11-3 win to advance to the next round.
Coach Trent Homer praised the way his team battled throughout the tournament on both sides of the diamond.
“Kids played well. We swung the bats really well, scored a lot of runs,” Homer said. “We had three good pitching performances, and we made some plays along the way."
The Hornets went to work at the plate, with the hits becoming contagious. As the innings progressed, Stuart found itself ahead 10-2 heading into the fifth inning.
That’s when Weleetka struck back with a run, and threatened to score in the next inning as well. But the Hornets’ defense battened down the hatches, and held runners on the bags to get back to the bats to try to seal away the game.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Drevon Colbert was walked and represented the game-ending run. Easton Myskey next put the ball into play, but the Outlaw defense held the runners to first and third base.
However, it wouldn’t be long as the baseball would get away from the Weleetka catcher, and Colbert made his way across the plate to force the run-rule district title win.
The Hornets will next head to the regional tournament, scheduled for April 29-May 1.
Here are the results for local Class A-B baseball districts:
CLASS A
AT CROWDER
WEDNESDAY
G1: Crowder 16, Cave Springs 0
G2: Gans 10, Cave Springs 0
G3: Crowder 10, Gans 0
G4: Crowder 11, Gans 0 (Crowder advances to regionals)
AT CADDO
WEDNESDAY
G1: Caddo 8, Rock Creek 2
G2: Haileyville 16, Rock Creek 9
G3: Caddo 14, Haileyville 3
THURSDAY
G4: Caddo 8, Haileyville 0
AT STUART
WEDNESDAY
G1: Stuart 11, Vanoss 1
G2: Weleetka 9, Vanoss 8
G3: Stuart 18, Weleetka 6
G4: Stuart 11, Weleetka 3
AT CLAYTON
THURSDAY
G1: Clayton vs. Canadian, 11 a.m.
G2: Ft. Towson vs. Canadian, 1 p.m.
G3: Clayton vs. Ft. Towson, 3 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A
CLASS B
AT KIOWA
WEDNESDAY
G1: Kiowa 11, Paden 2
G2: Kiowa 13, Paden 1 (Kiowa advances to regionals)
AT CANEY
THURSDAY
G1: Indianola vs. Caney, 2 p.m.
G2: Indianola vs. Caney, 4 p.m.
G3: If necessary
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.