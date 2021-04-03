Savanna and Indianola battled it out for the Pitt 8 Tournament consolation championship on Saturday, with the Bulldogs taking the 15-7 win.
The game was scoreless until the top of the second inning when, with two runners on base, Tucker McBane drilled a hard-hit single to put Savanna up 2-0. But Indianola struck back with a run of their own to cut into the lead and trail 2-1 after two.
The Bulldogs answered in the top of the third inning with Ty Hoffman hitting an RBI double into left field, followed by an RBI double by Trent Edwards and a 2RBI triple by Tyler Phillips to put Savanna up 8-1 after three innings.
Later in the fourth inning, Chance Lott lobbed a smacked ball over the fence to get another run back for the Warriors. Indianola continued to chip away at the lead, and found itself trailing 9-4 after five innings.
Both teams began trading runs, leading to a high-intensity seventh inning. But the damage had been done, and the Bulldogs sealed themselves as consolation champions with the win.
Here are the complete scores and updates for the Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Kiowa 11, Savanna 1
G3: Haileyville 19, Indianola 4
G4: Stuart 16, Canadian 0
FRIDAY
G5: Savanna, bye to consolation championship
G6: Stuart 5, Haileyville 1
G7: Crowder 12, Kiowa 0
G8: Indianola 8, Canadian 6
SATURDAY
G9: Savanna 15, Indainola 7 (Bulldogs named consolation champion)
G10: Kiowa vs. Haileyville, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Crowder vs. Stuart, 5 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.