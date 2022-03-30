Rita Allen Reager, 102, of Wilburton, OK passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Latmer Nursing Home in Wilburton, OK. Services will be on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Waldrop Funeral Home Chapel with the burial to follow at 4 p.m. at the Vian Gardens of Memories Cemetery i…