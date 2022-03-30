The Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament has been moved to McAlester, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Kiowa was the original host site for the 2022 tournament, but was moved after storms and torrential rains moved through the area overnight early Wednesday morning and made the field unplayable.
The tournament will now be held Thursday through Saturday at McAlester’s Mike Deak Field, which had a new turf playing surface installed ahead of the spring season. This will allow for an readily playable surface, regardless of weather.
Game times have also been moved up as part of the change. There will be three games held each day, with first pitches set for 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.
Here is the complete updated bracket for the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Indianola vs. Haileyville, 10 a.m.
G3: Kiowa vs. Savanna, 12 p.m.
G4: Canadian vs. Stuart, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G2, bye
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 10 a.m.
G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 12 p.m.
G8: Crowder vs. Winner G2, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: G5 bye vs. Winner G6, 10 a.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
G10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 12 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 2 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.