The results are in.
Coaches from around the Pittsburg 8 Conference gathered on Wednesday and voted on selections for the 2021 Pitt 8 All-Conference Baseball Team, as voted on by the coaches.
Crowder took home both superlatives, with Jayden Meaux earning the Most Valuable Player award and coach Casey Henry being named as Coach of the Year.
Meaux ended his season with a .519 batting average, scoring 45 runs and knocking 23 RBIs. He was also a force on the mound for the Demons, recording 54 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched.
The Demons finished the season with a record of 22-7 with an appearance in the regional tournament. Crowder was also the 2021 Pitt 8 Conference Champion.
Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference selections for the spring 2021 season:
Coach of the Year: Casey Henry, Crowder
MVP: Jayden Meaux, Crowder
Jared McIntosh, Stuart
Michael Bolte, Stuart
Trevor Chancellor, Crowder
Connor Clayton, Stuart
Chance Lott, Indianola
Grady Kitchens, Crowder
Jett McClendon, Kiowa
Brian Hauck, Haileyville
Ethan West, Haileyville
James Long, Crowder
Royce Florenzano, Crowder
Zane Clark, Stuart
Tucker McBane, Savanna
Peyton Labor, Haileyville
Ian Cole, Kiowa
Jake Brewster, Canadian
Alex Westfall, Canadian
Gabe Edwards, Kiowa
