Crowder's Jayden Meaux was named as the 2021 Pitt 8 Baseball MVP, while his coach Casey Henry took home Coach of the Year honors.

The results are in.

Coaches from around the Pittsburg 8 Conference gathered on Wednesday and voted on selections for the 2021 Pitt 8 All-Conference Baseball Team, as voted on by the coaches.

Crowder took home both superlatives, with Jayden Meaux earning the Most Valuable Player award and coach Casey Henry being named as Coach of the Year.

Meaux ended his season with a .519 batting average, scoring 45 runs and knocking 23 RBIs. He was also a force on the mound for the Demons, recording 54 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched.

The Demons finished the season with a record of 22-7 with an appearance in the regional tournament. Crowder was also the 2021 Pitt 8 Conference Champion.

Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference selections for the spring 2021 season:

Coach of the Year: Casey Henry, Crowder

MVP: Jayden Meaux, Crowder

Jared McIntosh, Stuart

Michael Bolte, Stuart

Trevor Chancellor, Crowder

Connor Clayton, Stuart

Chance Lott, Indianola

Grady Kitchens, Crowder

Jett McClendon, Kiowa

Brian Hauck, Haileyville

Ethan West, Haileyville

James Long, Crowder

Royce Florenzano, Crowder

Zane Clark, Stuart

Tucker McBane, Savanna

Peyton Labor, Haileyville

Ian Cole, Kiowa

Jake Brewster, Canadian

Alex Westfall, Canadian

Gabe Edwards, Kiowa

