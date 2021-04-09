The match ups are set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the district assignments for Class A-B baseball on Friday, with local teams finding out their opening opponents and destinations for the first round of the postseason.
In Class B, the Kiowa Cowboys will play host to Paden, while Indianola will travel to face Caney in a best-of-three series, with the winner set to advance to the regional tournament.
In Class A, Crowder will host Cave Springs and Gans in the double elimination tournament, while Stuart will play host to Vanoss and Weleetka.
Three more teams will be hitting the road for district play, with Haileyville traveling to Caddo to take on the Bruins and Rock Creek, and Canadian going up against host Clayton and Fort Towson.
All district tournaments will be double elimination, with the winners set to advance to the regional tournament. These district games may be played in one, two, or three days as agreed upon by the schools, but must be completed by April 24.
After the completion of district play, the regional tournaments will be set for April 29-May 1.
