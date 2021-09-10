The path through the playoffs is set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district tournament assignments for the opening round of the fall baseball playoffs on Friday, with area teams learning of their opening opponents.
In Class A, Haileyville/Pittsburg will travel to Wister to face off against the home team alongside Clayton/Moyers. Stuart will join Vanoss at Tushka, and Crowder will travel to Red Oak with Okay.
In Class B, Indianola will hit the road to Glencoe with Schulter, and Kiowa will travel to Asher alongside Wapanucka.
All district tournaments will be double elimination, with the winners set to advance to the regional tournament. These district games may be played in one, two, or three days as agreed upon by the schools, but must be completed by Saturday, Sept. 25.
Winners will advance to the regional tournaments scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
Here is a list of district assignments for Class A-B fall baseball teams, with the home team listed first:
CLASS A
District 1: Oktaha, Frontier, Agra/Carney
District 2: Silo, Stonewall, Rock Creek
District 3: Rattan, Howe, Soper
District 4: Dale, Okarche, Calumet
District 5: Canute, Sentinel, Cheyenne/Reydon
District 6: Byng, Fletcher, Union City
District 7: Wister, Haileyville/Pittsburg, Clayton/Moyers
District 8: Wright City, Haworth, Ft. Towson
District 9: Tushka, Stuart, Vanoss
District 10: Vici, Drummond, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply
District 11: Red Oak, Crowder, Okay
District 12: Hydro-Eakly, Navajo, Binger-Oney
District 13: Calera, Colbert, Bennington
District 14: Latta, Amber-Pocasset, Verden
District 15: Sterling, Arapaho-Butler, Geronimo, Ninnekah
District 16: Preston, Ripley, Sante Fe South
CLASS B
District 1: Roff, Turner, Mill Creek
District 2: Tupelo, Kinta, Stringtown
District 3: Leedy, Arnett, Cimarron
District 4: Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Dover, Cement
District 5: Boswell, Coleman/Victory Life, Achille
District 6: Moss, Oilton, Mason
District 7: Lookeba-Sickles, Lomega, Macomb
District 8: Caney, Buffalo Valley, Milburn
District 9: New Lima, Earlsboro, Butner
District 10: Whitesboro, Cameron, Battiest, Bokoshe
District 11: Glencoe, Indianola, Schulter
District 12: Hammon, Duke, Olustee-Eldorado
District 13: Granite, Big Pasture, Blair
District 14: Asher, Kiowa, Wapanucka
District 15: Leflore, Smithville, Eagletown, McCurtain
District 16: Mulhall-Orlando, Shidler, Paden
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatirdge@mcalesternews.com.
