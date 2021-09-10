Crowder baseball

Crowder joins Kiowa, Stuart, Indianola, and Haileyville/Pittsburg in learning of their playoff beginnings with the release of the OSSAA district assignments on Friday.

The path through the playoffs is set.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district tournament assignments for the opening round of the fall baseball playoffs on Friday, with area teams learning of their opening opponents.

In Class A, Haileyville/Pittsburg will travel to Wister to face off against the home team alongside Clayton/Moyers. Stuart will join Vanoss at Tushka, and Crowder will travel to Red Oak with Okay.

In Class B, Indianola will hit the road to Glencoe with Schulter, and Kiowa will travel to Asher alongside Wapanucka.

All district tournaments will be double elimination, with the winners set to advance to the regional tournament. These district games may be played in one, two, or three days as agreed upon by the schools, but must be completed by Saturday, Sept. 25.

Winners will advance to the regional tournaments scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Here is a list of district assignments for Class A-B fall baseball teams, with the home team listed first:

CLASS A

District 1: Oktaha, Frontier, Agra/Carney

District 2: Silo, Stonewall, Rock Creek

District 3: Rattan, Howe, Soper

District 4: Dale, Okarche, Calumet

District 5: Canute, Sentinel, Cheyenne/Reydon

District 6: Byng, Fletcher, Union City

District 7: Wister, Haileyville/Pittsburg, Clayton/Moyers

District 8: Wright City, Haworth, Ft. Towson

District 9: Tushka, Stuart, Vanoss

District 10: Vici, Drummond, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply

District 11: Red Oak, Crowder, Okay

District 12: Hydro-Eakly, Navajo, Binger-Oney

District 13: Calera, Colbert, Bennington

District 14: Latta, Amber-Pocasset, Verden

District 15: Sterling, Arapaho-Butler, Geronimo, Ninnekah

District 16: Preston, Ripley, Sante Fe South

CLASS B

District 1: Roff, Turner, Mill Creek

District 2: Tupelo, Kinta, Stringtown

District 3: Leedy, Arnett, Cimarron

District 4: Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Dover, Cement

District 5: Boswell, Coleman/Victory Life, Achille

District 6: Moss, Oilton, Mason

District 7: Lookeba-Sickles, Lomega, Macomb

District 8: Caney, Buffalo Valley, Milburn

District 9: New Lima, Earlsboro, Butner

District 10: Whitesboro, Cameron, Battiest, Bokoshe

District 11: Glencoe, Indianola, Schulter

District 12: Hammon, Duke, Olustee-Eldorado

District 13: Granite, Big Pasture, Blair

District 14: Asher, Kiowa, Wapanucka

District 15: Leflore, Smithville, Eagletown, McCurtain

District 16: Mulhall-Orlando, Shidler, Paden

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatirdge@mcalesternews.com.

