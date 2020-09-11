Stuart file baseball

The Stuart Hornets are among five local teams that learned of their district tournament assignments on Friday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A and B fall baseball teams on Friday.

The OSSAA released the complete list of district groupings for both Class A and Class B, letting several local teams know who they will be grouped with come playoff time.

In Class A, Haileyville was grouped into District 4 with Byng and Vanoss, while Crowder was slotted into District 10 with Wister and Preston. In District 13, Stuart will be pitted against Haworth and Wright City.

In Class B, Kiowa was grouped into District 9 with Buffalo Valley and Stringtown, while Indianola was slotted into District 11 alongside Moss and Kinta.

District tournament play is set for Sept. 24-26.

Here are the complete district groupings for Class A and B:

CLASS A

1. Canute, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply/Arnett, Cheyenne/Reydon

2. Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Binger-Oney, Okarche

3. Silo, Stonewall, Bennington

4. Byng, Vanoss, Haileyville

5. Dale, Ripley, Earlsboro

6. Vici, Drummond, Frontier

7. Oktaha, Howe, Okay

8. Rattan, Clayton, Ft. Towson

9. Navajo, Sentinel, Geronimo

10. Wister, Preston, Crowder

11. Amber-Pocasset, Union City, Glencoe

12. Calera, Rock Creek, Colbert, Soper

13. Wright City, Stuart, Haworth

14. Fletcher, Arapaho-Butler, Calumet

15. Sterling, Hydro-Eakly, Ninnekah

16. Latta, Tushka, Santa Fe South

CLASS B

1. Red Oak, McCurtain, Bokoshe

2. Roff, Mill Creek, Butner

3. Lookeba-Sickles, Verden, Lomega

4. Varnum, Shidler, Agra

5. Whitesboro, Smithville, Cameron

6. Asher, Cement, Macomb

7. Hammon, Dover, Cimarron

8. New Lima, Mulhall-Orlando, Carney, Paden

9. Kiowa, Buffalo Valley, Stringtown

10. Tupelo, Oilton, Mason

11. Moss, Indianola, Kinta

12. Caney, LeFlore, Coleman

13. Turner, Milburn, Wapanucka

14. Boswell, Battiest, Achille

15. Granite, Leedey, Blair

16. Duke, Big Pasture, Olustee-Eldorado

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

