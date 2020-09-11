The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A and B fall baseball teams on Friday.
The OSSAA released the complete list of district groupings for both Class A and Class B, letting several local teams know who they will be grouped with come playoff time.
In Class A, Haileyville was grouped into District 4 with Byng and Vanoss, while Crowder was slotted into District 10 with Wister and Preston. In District 13, Stuart will be pitted against Haworth and Wright City.
In Class B, Kiowa was grouped into District 9 with Buffalo Valley and Stringtown, while Indianola was slotted into District 11 alongside Moss and Kinta.
District tournament play is set for Sept. 24-26.
Here are the complete district groupings for Class A and B:
CLASS A
1. Canute, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply/Arnett, Cheyenne/Reydon
2. Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Binger-Oney, Okarche
3. Silo, Stonewall, Bennington
4. Byng, Vanoss, Haileyville
5. Dale, Ripley, Earlsboro
6. Vici, Drummond, Frontier
7. Oktaha, Howe, Okay
8. Rattan, Clayton, Ft. Towson
9. Navajo, Sentinel, Geronimo
10. Wister, Preston, Crowder
11. Amber-Pocasset, Union City, Glencoe
12. Calera, Rock Creek, Colbert, Soper
13. Wright City, Stuart, Haworth
14. Fletcher, Arapaho-Butler, Calumet
15. Sterling, Hydro-Eakly, Ninnekah
16. Latta, Tushka, Santa Fe South
CLASS B
1. Red Oak, McCurtain, Bokoshe
2. Roff, Mill Creek, Butner
3. Lookeba-Sickles, Verden, Lomega
4. Varnum, Shidler, Agra
5. Whitesboro, Smithville, Cameron
6. Asher, Cement, Macomb
7. Hammon, Dover, Cimarron
8. New Lima, Mulhall-Orlando, Carney, Paden
9. Kiowa, Buffalo Valley, Stringtown
10. Tupelo, Oilton, Mason
11. Moss, Indianola, Kinta
12. Caney, LeFlore, Coleman
13. Turner, Milburn, Wapanucka
14. Boswell, Battiest, Achille
15. Granite, Leedey, Blair
16. Duke, Big Pasture, Olustee-Eldorado
