The matchups are set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released the complete bracket for the Class B State Tournament, with the Kiowa Cowboys finding out their opponents.
The tournament is scheduled to take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as Kiowa will open up against Roff in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers are 30-0 on the season, and have taken wins over opponents such as Silo, Oktaha, and Dale. They advanced to the state tournament after double-digit wins over Asher and Granite in their regional tournament.
The Cowboys are 22-10 on the year, and advanced to the state tournament after bouncing back from a loss to host Ft. Cobb-Broxton and defeating Leedy to be named regional consolation champions. Kiowa has seen many successes this season, including wins over ranked teams like Moss, Caney, and Tupelo.
The winner of that matchup will advance to the semifinal round on Friday, where that team will face the winner between Moss and Tupelo.
The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be held at Edmond Memorial Field in Edmond, while the championship game on Saturday will take place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City, the home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers minor league baseball team.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class B State Tournament bracket:
THURSDAY
AT EDMOND MEMORIAL
G1: Moss vs. Tupelo, 11 a.m.
G2: Roff vs. Kiowa, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Boswell vs. Calumet, 4 p.m.
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT EDMOND MEMORIAL
G5: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 11 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT CHICKASAW BRICKTOWN BALLPARK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
