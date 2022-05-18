For one final time, these players left it all out on the field with a smile.
The Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association held its All Star game on Wednesday — with rosters filled with local athletes — where the North team took home bragging rights with the 16-11 win over the South.
The North team were the first to bat, and wasted no time in putting runs on the board.
McAlester's Gage Dollins got on base with a single, and wouldn't be there long as Oktaha's Tucker Christian blasted an RBI single to put the North in the lead. Hartshorne's Bryson Cervantes followed that up with a sacrifice ground out that resulted in a 2-0 lead.
But the South would earn one back thanks to an RBI double from Coalgate's Trey Wilkinson to cut the North's lead to 2-1 after the first inning.
McAlester's Gage Mullins got things going for the North in the top of the next inning with an RBI double to extend the lead for his team. Crowder's Grady Kitchens later put the ball into play that resulted in another run.
In the bottom of the inning, the South team plated two in retaliation to make it a 4-3 North lead after two innings.
Later in the top of the fourth inning, Oktaha's Gabe Hamilton blasted an RBI double to extend the lead. But the South struck right back to make it a 5-4 ballgame.
McAlester's Lleyton Bass led off the fifth inning by taking a pitch to his body, putting himself on base. He'd use his speedy base running and untimely throwing errors from the South to add another run for the North.
Next in the top of the sixth inning, Hartshorne's Bo Wilkett blasted an RBI double to extend the North's lead out to 9-4. But the South struck back in the bottom frame, plating four to trim the lead down to a single run.
In the top of the seventh, McAlester's Gage Dollins started a two-out rally with a single followed by another from Hamilton. That's when Christian returned to the plate and put the ball into play, resulting in Dollins and Hamilton being scored for the 11-8 lead after seven innings.
The South team add one more run in the bottom of that inning to try to trim into the deficit. But the bats got hot once again for the North in the top of the ninth.
Wilburton's Grayson Mathis led off the inning with a walk, with the next two batters being walked as well to fill up the bags. Wilkett then returned to the plate, blasting a shot deep to the outfield fence to score two runs.
Wilburton's Braden Miller followed that up with an RBI single of his own, and the runs kept coming as the North found itself leading 16-9.
The South wasn't finished fighting just yet, however. They plated two to cut the lead down to five, but the North's defense locked things down to stave off the comeback and seal the win.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
