It was Gage Mullins’ last night ever to play on Mike Deak Field as a Buffalo, and he went out with a bang.
McAlester (18-16) hosted Shawnee (14-15) in the final home game of the season at on Tuesday, with Mullins and the Buffs earning the 9-8 walk off win in the bottom of the seventh.
Mullins fittingly put the Buffs on the board first with an RBI single in the opening inning, and McAlester added one more run to take a 2-0 lead after two innings.
Shawnee struck back with two runs of its own in the top of the third, but the Buffs responded with RBI knocks from Gage Dollins and Zac Friestad to put McAlester back in the lead.
A sacrifice fly from Trent Boatright in the next inning gave the Buffs the 6-2 lead after four, and McAlester added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the lead out to 8-2.
The Wolves weren’t done yet however, and used a massive four-run top of the sixth inning and added another run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game heading into the final frame.
Lleyton Bass drew a walk, and a well-placed bunt from Boatright put two on the bags. But Shawnee would force two outs on the Buffs, bringing up Mullins to the plate. It only took two pitches, and Mullins sent the ball sailing to the top of the right centerfield fence to score Bass and notch the win for McAlester.
Next up for the Buffs, they’ll travel to Sallisaw on Saturday to round out regular season play before gearing up for the Class 5A regional tournament on the road.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.