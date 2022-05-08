Seth Sam stared at his opponent at the plate, and took a deep breath. He let his next pitch fly for a swinging strike three — and the Buffaloes dogpiled on the mound.
The McAlester Buffaloes punched their first ticket to the state tournament since 2012 with a 12-2 win over Grove in five innings in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Regional Championship on Sunday.
An emotional coach Justin Mullins shared many embraces, including with his senior players. He said they set the goal to return McAlester to the state tournament, and he was thrilled with how they put in the work to make it happen.
“It’s exciting. I told them at the beginning of the year I’d give my left foot if we could get into the state tournament — not for me, but for them,” Mullins said. “I’m just extremely proud of these seniors, they’ve been through a lot over the past four years. Man, talk about resilient, these guys are so resilient.”
Gage Mullins got the Buffs going in the first frame with a double that scored two runs, and Caden Lesnau later put the ball in play that resulted in two more runs and a 4-0 lead.
Grove responded in the bottom of the inning by getting one of those runs back, but McAlester answered its next time at the plate. After putting two on the bags, Mullins drilled another two-run RBI double to center, followed by an RBI double from Gage Dollins to score another for the 7-1 lead after two innings.
In the top of the third inning, Lleyton Bass had a hard-hit ground ball that resulted in a run, and Ethan Gillespie used a sacrifice fly ball to right to score Bass.
Grove found some luck at the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, trimming the McAlester lead to 9-2. But the Buffs kept battling at the plate.
McAlester stayed strong to fill up the bases with Buffaloes, and Dollins next walked to score a run. Zac Friestad stepped up to the plate, and hit a ground ball into play that resulted in one more run — giving McAlester the 10-run lead.
It would all come down to the bottom of the fifth, where the Buffs' defense locked it down to secure the win and punch their ticket to State.
Gage Mullins led the way going 2-2 with four RBIs, followed by Lesnau and Friestad with two RBIs each. Sam got the win in five innings on the mound, striking out eight.
Mullins said it was hard to find words that described how proud he was of his team, as he's been with the senior players since they started their journey in baseball.
“I’m pretty emotional, because man, these senior kids I coached them when they were little,” Mullins said. “And to see the fruits of your labor come to fruition, it’s exciting. It’s not just me, there’s a lot of these parents that have put a lot of time in…so kudos to them. They have as much of this as I do, and I can’t say enough about my staff."
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Oklahoma City, with game locations and dates to be announced.
Mullins said there's still a job to be done, but he's excited for the possibilities that lie ahead.
“We’re not done yet. That’s going to be the thing,” Mullins said. “When you get there, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s exciting times."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
