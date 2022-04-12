The Buffs weren't going to be denied, especially on their home turf.
McAlester (14-10, 9-1) hosted Bishop Kelley (15-7, 9-1) in the second game of the district series on Tuesday at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs held on to seal the 4-3 win.
The Comets got things started early with an RBI single to put themselves in an early lead. But the Buffs answered right back in the bottom of the inning. Ethan Gillespie smashed a ground ball to left field, with Lleyton Bass sliding into home underneath the tag to knot up the game at 1-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Buffs bats continued to ignite. After McAlester loaded up the bags, Gage Dollins drilled a ball to the warning track in center right to score two more runs and give the Buffs a 3-1 lead.
The Comets responded in the top of the fourth with a single run, and added another in the top of the sixth to tie up the game. But the Buffs kept battling, and used a double from Seth Sam and RBI single from Trent Boatright in the bottom of the sixth to retake the 4-3 lead.
Ethan Watkins then came in to close out the game for the Buffs on the mound. He struck out the first batter, but the Comets answered by loading up the bags. On the next at-bat, Caden Lesnau fielded the ball and made the quick throw home to Gillespie — preventing the tying run.
With two outs down, Watkins faced his next batter and quickly rung him up for three strikes to seal away the win.
Gillespie led the way going 2-3 with an RBI, and Sam quickly followed with a 2-3 performance as well. Dollins notched two RBIs for the Buffs, and Boatright added in another.
Lesnau got the win on the mound, going six innings with two strikeouts, and Watkins was credited with the save.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will hit the road to face off against Muskogee on Thursday before returning home Friday to battle Red Oak.
