McAlester Public Schools named Justin Mullins as new leader of its baseball program.
Athletic Director John Homer said administration is looking forward to Mullins’ tenure as the assistant athletic director begins a new chapter at the helm of the program.
“We’re excited about it,” Homer said. “He’s been here with us, he’s coached varsity, been in charge of stuff at the junior high for us. He’s an alumni, played ball here…we’re excited about it."
The Buffs finished this past season with an 18-14 record and a regional tournament finals appearance under former coach Brian Shackelford, who resigned near the end of the season.
Mullins is a 1995 McAlester graduate who has spent two decades in education. He received his degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University — where he also played college baseball — before returning home and getting involved once again in McAlester athletics.
He has previously coached many Buffs teams in both baseball and football with various titles.
Most recently, Mullins was coaching the junior high football team, and serving athletics as the assistant athletic director and junior high athletic coordinator.
“He is still going to coach junior high football and do some other stuff,” Homer said. “He’s still going to be down there, but obviously his capacity will have to change a little bit because of the time he will be putting in at baseball."
McAlester is also bringing on former Buff Curt Dixon as the head assistant coach, as well as AJ Mason and Troy Meadows to round out the baseball staff, Homer said.
“Curt’s an alumni, coached some college ball…his specialty is working with pitchers. I think him and coach Mullins are going to make a good one-two punch there,” Homer said. “Obviously, the whole staff — they’ll work real well together…we’re excited.
“I think we got the best of both worlds,” he added.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.