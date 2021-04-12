The Buffs are on a roll.
McAlester hosted Glenpool in district play on Monday at Mike Deak Field, with the Buffs extending their winning streak to four in-a-row with a 10-0 run-rule victory.
“I thought it was great. Swinging the bats, we’ve been on a tear it seems like the last three, four games,” coach A.J. Mason said. "And pitching is right there with it."
After two straight singles by Glenpool to start the game, the Buffs left them stranded by taking the next three down in order.
In the bottom of the first inning, Lleyton Bass started what would become a hitting-fest throughout the lineup. After Gage Dollins reached base as well, Gage Mullins ripped an RBI single to open scoring.
An RBI sacrifice fly by Ethan Gillespie plated another, followed by RBI hits by Caden Lesnau, Trent Boatright, and Blake Martin put the Buffs up 5-0 heading into the second.
McAlester would once again light its bats on fire in the bottom of the third inning, with Gillespie leading off with a double. Bryson Martin then stepped up and scored Gillespie, and a hard hit ball by Bass scored two more to put the Buffs up 9-0.
The Buffs would add another at the bottom of the fourth inning, and quickly recorded three outs in the top of the fifth to seal the win.
“(We’ve got to) just keep the momentum going,” Mason said. “We’re picking up pace at the right time of the year. And it just keeps building every day."
McAlester will next travel to Glenpool on Tuesday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
