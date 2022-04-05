When the Buffs got going, there was no stopping the stampede.
McAlester (11-9, 7-0) hosted Glenpool (5-14, 0-6) in the first game of the district series on Tuesday at Mike Deak Field, with the Buffs rocketing out to the 12-5 win.
The Buffs got to work in the bottom of the first inning, quickly loading up the bags. Gage Mullins then stayed patient at the plate, resulting in a walk that scored the first run for the Buffs.
Later, Zac Friestad drilled a single into led field that scored two more for McAlester — leading to a 3-0 lead after the opening inning.
Glenpool got a run back in the top of the second inning, but the momentum would be short-lived as the Buffs got back to their bats in the bottom of the inning. With Mullins back up to the plate, he mashed a ball deep toward the center field warning track, scoring two more runs to give the Buffs a 5-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third inning, back-to-back singles from Friestad and Trent Boatright followed by a walk for Brayden Phillips loaded up the bags for the Buffs with only one out. Lleyton Bass next stepped into the box for McAlester, and sent a hard-hit ground ball into left field to score a pair of runs.
Gage Dollins was then walked to load up the bases once again, with Mullins later coming back to the plate. He sent the ball bouncing into center, scoring two more runs for the Buffs to give McAlester the 9-1 lead.
Glenpool struck back in the top of the third and sixth innings, scoring four runs to cut into the deficit. But the Buffs answered in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three more runs to extend the lead and secure the win.
In total, the McAlester lineup combined for 11 hits. Mullins led the way for the Buffs, going 3-3 with five RBIs. Bass, Friestad, and Boatright added in a pair of RBIs each, with Phillips adding in another.
After a Wednesday road contest to complete the series against Glenpool, McAlester will return home to Mike Deak Field on Thursday to face Eufaula at 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
