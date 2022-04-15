The Buffs battled to the end.
McAlester (15-11) hosted Red Oak (16-6) in a Friday afternoon showdown at Mike Deak Field, with the Buffs rallying late but falling 6-4 to the Eagles.
The Eagles opened the game by notching two runs in the top of the first to take an early lead. The Buffs responded by loading up the bases with the first three batters of Lleyton Bass, Trent Boatright, and Ethan Gillespie.
But Red Oak tightened up its defense, and retired the side to quell the scoring threat.
The Eagles added another two runs in the top of the second inning, and looked to add to their lead in the top of the third. But the Buffs defense held strong, and prevented any further runs from getting across the plate.
When the fourth inning rolled around, Red Oak added to its score with a two-run shot over the left field fence from Denver Hamilton to take a 6-0 lead after midway through the game.
The Buffs defense locked things down in the next two innings before igniting their own bats in the bottom of the sixth.
Bass led off with a hard-hit double to put himself on base. That’s when Boatright took his turn and mashed a tater deep over the center left field wall to score two runs for McAlester and trim into the deficit.
The Buffs once again struck in the bottom of the seventh inning, with a two-out, two-run drilling dinger from Ethan Watkins off the left field scoreboard to further cut into the lead.
Bass then sent a scorching ground ball up the middle to put himself on base, bringing up Boatright once again. But the Eagles held on and ended the threat to take the win.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.