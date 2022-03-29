The Buffs broke out the brooms at Mike Deak Field.
McAlester (9-7) hosted Durant (1-16) in the second day of a back-to-back district matchup with the Lions on Tuesday, with the Buffs taking the 8-4 win to sweep the series and stay a perfect 6-0 in district play.
After the Lions hit an RBI single to put themselves on the board first in the opening frame, Lleyton Bass led off the bottom of the inning with a single of his own. He would later score on a throwing error, tying up the game heading into the second inning.
McAlester’s defense held strong in the top of the next inning, keeping the Lions at bay. The Buffs returned to the bats, and Zac Friestad rocketed a hard-hit double that hit just at the top of the outfield fence to stay in play.
Trent Boatright next put the ball in play, and a throwing error over to first scored Friestad to give the Buffs the 2-1 lead after two innings.
In the bottom of the third inning, Ethan Gillespie was put onto the bags after being hit by a pitch. Gage Mullins followed with his at-bat, drilling a long-ball single that scored Gillespie and gave the Buffs another run.
Back-to-back hit by pitches loaded up the bases for McAlester as Boatright came back up to the plate. He sent the ball sailing into shallow center field, where Durant used a diving catch to just gather up the out and end the scoring threat.
The McAlester bats continued to get hot in the bottom of the fourth inning, with knocks by Gage Dollins and Gillespie put the Buffs ahead by two more runs.
In the top of the fifth inning, a bouncing ball into center field by Durant threatened to score a run, but the runner’s effort would be unfruitful as Bass sent a laser to home plate where Gillespie made the tag. The Lions would later get a run, cutting the McAlester lead down to three.
But in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Buffs erased any momentum the Lions may have gained.
After putting two on the bags with two outs, Gillespie stepped up to the plate. He battled until he found the pitch he wanted, and blasted a moonshot over the left field wall to clear the bags and plate three for the Buffs.
Durant added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but any other threat was eliminated as the Buffs held off the Lions to seal the win.
Gillespie led the way going 2-3 with four RBIs, with Dollins adding in an RBI as well.
Caden Lesnau, Seth Sam, and Ethan Watkins combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
Next up for the Buffs, they'll hit the road for tournament play as they'll participate in the Ft. Gibson/Hilldale Shootout starting on Thursday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
