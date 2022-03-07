McAlester hosted Midwest City at Mike Deak Field on Monday, opening up district play with a double header and taking a pair of wins over the Bombers.
Coach Justin Mullins said he was proud of the effort his team put in on the night, and that it was a big step to open up district play with two wins.
“It’s important. Like I told the kids, we went down to Durant last year and we lost game one. And it ended up hurting us in regional seeding,” he said. “It’s big, because Midwest City is going to sneak up and beat somebody somewhere down the road…They’re a good club."
The Buffs ended the night with an explosive 13-5 win, thanks in part to a late game four-run inning for McAlester.
“In the second game, it didn’t start how we wanted," Mullins said. "But we kept pecking away, kept grinding, kept putting together some good at bats and we broke it open. Kudos to the kids.”
The Bombers opened up with a two run top of the first inning, then added another in the top of the second.
But in the bottom of the inning is when the Buffs' bats came alive. After the first two outs, Caden Lesnau got things started with a single and Jaxon Lauerman followed it up with an RBI triple.
Later, Gage Dollins and Ethan Gillespie had back-to-back RBI knocks to take a 4-3 lead.
Midwest City added another to tie the game in the top of the third, but McAlester added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to RBI hits from Lleyton Bass and Gillespie.
The Buffs' bats continued to catch fire in the bottom of the sixth, as McAlester exploded for seven runs to secure the win.
MCALESTER 3, MIDWEST CITY 2
In the first game, the Buffs battled to a 3-2 walk off win behind a base hit blast from Gage Mullins.
“Give Midwest City credit. I mean, they’re a 6A team coming down, they’re a quality club,” Mullins said. “So just the perseverance of our guys — we put a lot of guys in different roles, and they stepped up. We had some big strikeouts, some big hits when we needed them."
The Bombers struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but that would be it as pitcher Trent Boatright threw back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side.
At the bottom of the inning, Lleyton Bass led the Buffs with a leadoff single and Ethan Gillespie drew a walk to put two on the bags. Mullins then stepped up to plate and knocked a deep sac fly ball to tie up the game.
The Buffs weren’t done scoring yet, as Dollins followed that up with a drilling hit of his own — giving McAlester the 2-1 lead after the first inning.
The next two innings, the Buffs locked it down defensively as Boatright dealt four more strikeouts to keep McAlester out front. The Bombers finally found luck at the plate in the top of the fourth, tying up the game at 2-2.
But that would be the only run scored for Midwest City as the McAlester defense once again held off any further scoring threats heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Bass used his speed to beat out a throw and safely put himself on base, eventually advancing over to third. That’s when Mullins swung ferociously, sending the ball sailing into right field as Bass crossed the plate for the win.
Boatright and Ethan Watkins combined for 12 strikeouts on the night, while Mullins led the way offensively going 2-3 with two RBIs.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
