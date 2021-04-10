The Buffs have done it again.
McAlester faced off with Ada in a Saturday afternoon tilt at Mike Deak Field, with the Buffs taking the 9-4 win — sweeping the year against their rivals and recording the third victory in a row.
It was the first game for the Buffs since Monday night, and coach Brian Shackelford said it was good for his team to finally get back to work on the diamond.
"We hadn't played in a while. It feels like forever," Shakelford said. "It was good to get back and try to get some pitchers some work heading into Monday against Glenpool...everybody did pretty well, and swung the bats when we needed to. It was good to see that for sure."
The Cougars were able to strike first off of a 2RBI single, but the Buffs were able to answer right back with a Trent Boatright RBI single to trim the Ada lead to 2-1 after the first inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Buffs bats came alive, with back-to-back RBI knocks from Lleyton Bass and Gage Dollins to put the Buffs into the lead 4-2 heading into the third.
Later in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs, McAlester once again got hot at the plate. Bryson Martin drilled a 2RBI triple to extend the lead, and Greg Quintana added a 2RBI hit of his own to help put the Buffs ahead 9-3 after four innings.
Ada attempted to answer and put the ball in play in the fifth inning, but stretching plays by Dollins with the throw to Gage Mullins at first sent the Cougars back to their den. The Buffs defense would stay solid throughout the rest of the game, sealing the third straight victory for McAlester.
Dollins led the way, going 3-5 with an RBI, Blake Martin finished 2-3, and Quintana, Bryson Martin, Bass, and Ethan Gillespie all added in RBIs of their own.
Shackelford said he was proud of the way his team responded, especially at the plate with multiple outs.
"Two-out RBIs are what good teams have to have, and we got some of those today," Shakelford said. "(Hitting) is contagious with this group, especially all throughout the lineup."
Up next for the Buffs, McAlester will host Glenpool on Monday at Mike Deak Field in the return to district play.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
