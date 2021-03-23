When the Buffs saw an opportunity, they didn't hesitate to take it.
McAlester and Shawnee faced off in a weeknight tussle on Tuesday, with the Buffaloes using their opponents mistakes to their advantage to hold of the Wolves and take the 4-2 district win.
The Wolves started off the game with a single, and used multiple sacrifice plate appearances to take a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, McAlester wasted no time in taking advantage of their opponents. After Lleyton Bass was walked, Bryson Martin also reached the bags with an error.
Ethan Gillespie was next able to get on base after the Shawnee infield lost the ball in the sun, dropping the would-be catch and scoring Bass. Gage Mullins then sent a hard hit ball toward left field and earning him an RBI, and another fielding error on the same play scored another run to give the Buffs a 3-1 lead after the opening frame.
In the top of the second, starting pitcher Blake Martin opened up the inning with a commanding strikeout, and was backed up by the Buffs defense to keep the Wolves at bay.
Defensive efforts took over for both teams in the next handful of innings, allowing very few runners on base, but sending them all back to the dugout.
Blake Martin raked up four strikeouts in the first five innings, and the Buffs followed that up in the bottom of the inning by once again slipping through the cracks in the Shawnee defense.
After Gage Dollins was put on base with a walk, Bryson Martin and Gillespie used back-to-back fielding errors by the Wolves to reach safely and score Dollins. As Bryson Martin looked to steal third, an errant throw advance both Buff runners into scoring position with two outs.
But the Wolves would recover to retire the side and return to the bats as they trailed McAlester. Shawnee advanced a runner to third base with only a single out, and a sacrifice fly to left field cut into the McAlester lead.
But the Buffs stayed focused, and quickly recorded the next out to keep Shawnee from coming any closer as the innings waned away.
In the top of the final inning and with a runner at first, a miscommunication on the hitting count for the Wolves proved costly as McAlester threw out a Shawnee runner who was advancing to second base on what he thought was a walk.
Later, the Wolves were able to send a line drive toward center to put runners at the corners with only one out. But Blake Martin stayed with steely focus on the mound, sliding in a strike three to an unsuspecting batter to put further pressure on Shawnee.
The Wolves responded by loading up the bases with two outs, putting the fans at Mike Deak Field on edge. But Blake Martin delivered once again, striking out the final batter in dramatic fashion to seal the win for the Buffs.
Blake Martin allowed only five hits while recording six strikouts through seven innings, and the Buffs notched four runs on just two hits and played a clean game with no errors.
Next up for the Buffs, they will travel to Shawnee on Wednesday for the back end of the series before heading to Ada for a rivalry matchup on Saturday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
