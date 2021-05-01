The Buffs battled to the end.
McAlester faced off against Sallisaw on Saturday for the final home game of the season, where the Buffs fell 16-0.
The Black Diamonds struck early, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after the opening frame.
In the bottom of the second inning, Bryson Martin drilled a ball into the outfield for a double to lead off for McAlester. But Sallisaw was able to hold off the McAlester threat to retire the side.
The Buffs continue to battle and make contact with the ball, but the Black Diamonds' defense answered right back.
McAlester’s defense did damage of its own, with Trent Boatright notching four strikeouts. But Sallisaw would use its bats and momentum to take the win.
Next up for the Buffs, they will wrap up regular season play on the road against Byng on Monday before preparing for regional tournament play — scheduled for May 6-8.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
