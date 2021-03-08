The Buffs never stopped working.
McAlester continued district play at home with a game against Coweta on Monday, where the Buffs fell 9-3 to the Tigers.
Blake Martin got the start on the mound for the Buffs, and he and the McAlester defense made quick work of the Tigers to keep them scoreless through two innings. In the bottom of the second inning, Ethan Gillespie drilled a ball into deep right field to earn an RBI and put the Buffs on the board.
In the top of the third inning, Coweta answered back in the form of a three-run shot over the left field fence to give the Tigers their first lead of the game. They’d add to that in the top of the fourth, and McAlester found itself down 9-1 heading back to the bats.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bryson Martin put himself in scoring position with a stolen base. Gillespie followed that up with a hard-hit line drive to center, resulting in an RBI double and cutting into the Tiger lead.
Seth Sam, who had come into the game to relieve Blake Martin in the previous inning, made quick work on the mound for the Buffs and retired the side to put the Buffs back at the bats once again.
Caden Lesnau was walked early in the bottom of the fifth, and stole a base to put himself into scoring position with only one out for the Buffs. Lleyton Bass was able to advance Lesnau on a ground ball down the first base line, but the Tigers were able to get the final out to hold off the Buffs threat and exchange sides.
Coweta attempted to add on to its lead, but the Buffs were having none of it. As the Tigers tried to advance a runner with two outs, Bass threw a laser from center field to Gillespie at third to keep the Tigers caged and put McAlester back on the offensive.
Later in the bottom of the seventh inning, an infield pop by Sam was lost in the lights and dropped by Coweta, putting a Buff on base. That was followed up by Zac Friestad being hit by a pitch and putting two runners on the bags.
Coweta used a fielder's choice to get an out, but the Buffs stood at the corners as Bass came up to the plate. He took a first-pitch line drive into right field, scoring another run for McAlester.
The Buffs kept working to chip away at the lead, but the rally would fall short as Coweta recorded the final out to seal the win.
Blake Martin and Sam combined for four strikeouts on the day, while the Buffs bats recorded five hits on three runs.
Next for McAlester, the Buffs will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Coweta again in the short turnaround district game, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. The Buffs will return home on Saturday with a noon tilt against Poteau.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
