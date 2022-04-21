The Buffs jumped out early, and fought to the end.
McAlester (15-15) faced off against Wister (20-5) in the opening game of the 2022 McAlester Shootout Festival at Mike Deak Field on Thursday, with the Buffs falling 9-7.
The Buffs didn’t take long to start doing work at the plate at the bottom of the opening inning. Lleyton Bass led off with a triple, and wasn’t on base long as Trent Boatright followed with a sac fly to score the first run.
Ethan Gillespie next put himself on base with a single, and would be scored as the next three batters were walked. McAlester would get one final run courtesy of a Bryson Martin RBI groundout to put the Buffs up 3-0.
McAlester added another run behind an RBI knock from Martin in the bottom of the third inning, plus one more run in the bottom of the fourth that scored off a wild pitch to lead 5-0.
Wister found luck at the plate and cut into the McAlester lead by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth. But the Buffs weren’t fazed, and used yet another RBI double from Martin to extend the lead to 6-2 after five innings.
But the Wildcats continued to chip away, and soon gathered a head of steam. They’d use a massive seven-run inning in the top of the sixth to take an 9-6 lead over the Buffs.
It would all come down to the bottom of the seventh inning. Zac Friestad reached on base after being hit by pitch, and would eventually be moved around the bags and across home plate thanks to Martin and Caden Lesnau putting the ball into play.
But the rally would come up just short, as Wister locked down its defense to seal away the win.
Bass and Martin led the way for the Buffs, going 2-4 each with Martin recording three RBIs. Lesnau and Boatright added in an RBI each.
McAlester will next face off against Antlers at 5 p.m. today.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.