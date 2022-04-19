The Buffs battled it down to the wire.
McAlester (15-14, 9-3) hosted Sapulpa (22-8, 12-0) in the second game of the district series on Tuesady at Mike Deak Field, with the Buffs falling in a 5-3 contest.
The Buffs got going early in the game as they quickly filled up the bags. Zac Friestad then took to the plate, and sent a line drive over the heads of the infield into center to score two and give McAlester the opening lead.
Defensive efforts took over for both teams until the top of the fourth, when Sapulpa’s Kaiden Ashton sent a ball flying toward the scoreboard in left field for the homer to trim the McAlester lead down to one.
Sapulpa threatened to even up the game or take the lead in the top of the fifth inning by putting two on the bags with two outs, but the Buffs locked down on defense to retire the side and hold on to the lead.
But Sapulpa would eventually be fruitful at the plate in the game’s later innings, tying things up with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning and using a two out rally in the seventh to take a 5-2 lead.
It would all come down to the final frame for the Buffs. Seth Sam led the inning with a single, and Lleyton Bass was walked to put two on the bases. Trent Boatright then used a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position.
Ethan Gillespie next took to the plate, and knocked the ball into play down the first base line. He would be out on the fielders choice, but Sam would sprint across the plate for the score.
McAlester kept battling to the end, but Sapulpa held on and used a strikeout to end the game and take the win from the Buffs.
Gillespie led the way for McAlester, going 2-4 with an RBI, while Friestad added in two RBIs. Caden Lesnau and Ethan Watkins combined for four strikeouts in their efforts on the mound.
The Buffs will next face off against the competition at the McAlester Shootout Festival scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Mike Deak Field before hitting the road on Monday to begin the final district series against Shawnee.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
