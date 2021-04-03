The Buffs fought to the finish.
McAlester faced off against Sallisaw in the Ft. Gibson Tournament consolation championship on Saturday, with the Buffs battling but falling 12-3.
The Black Diamonds struck first to put themselves on the board in the bottom of the first inning. But McAlester responded in kind, with a Bryson Martin hitting a double and Caden Lesnau using a ground out to score Martin and tie the game at 1-1.
But in the bottom of the second inning, Sallisaw used a two-run shot over the wall on its way to a 5-1 lead heading into the third inning.
The Buffs would later add in RBI knocks from Trent Boatright and Ethan Gillespie, but the Black Diamonds bats would answer to steal away the win.
McAlester will return home on Monday for the return of district play, as the Buffs will host Tulsa Memorial for a doubleheader at Mike Deak Field at 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
