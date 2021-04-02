The Buffs are advancing in dominant fashion.
McAlester had a showdown with Sperry in the second day of the Ft. Gibson Tournament, with the Buffs taking a commanding 10-1 win and advancing to the consolation title game.
The game started with Gage Dollins on the mound for the Buffs, and he and the McAlester defense made quick work to keep the Pirates on shore and get to the bats.
In the bottom of the opening inning, it didn’t take long for McAlester to get on base. That’s when Bryson Martin stepped up to the plate and drilled a 2RBI double to put the Buffs on the board first. The success continued for the Buffs, and McAlester found itself up 4-0 after the first inning.
After holding off the Pirates once again in the top of the second, McAlester responded in a big way in the form of Ethan Gillespie. The Buff obliterated a shot out of play, scoring three runs in the process.
Sperry answered by scoring a run of their own in the top of the third, but McAlester dispatched any further threat and returned to the plate. That’s when Gillespie drilled another home run, with this one scoring two more runs and putting the Buffs ahead by nine runs.
Later, with Seth Sam on the bump to close for McAlester, a ground-out and strikeout put the Pirates on the ropes. Another ground ball was then hit, with Dollins stretching for a reaching grab and rocketing the ball over to first for the final out and the win.
Gillespie finished the day 2-3 with five RBIs, while Trent Boatright went 3-3 and Martin finsihed 2-3 with two RBIs.
The Buffs will advance to play in the Ft. Gibson Tournament Consolation Championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Sallisaw.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
