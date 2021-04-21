Florenzano baseball districts

Crowder made quick work of its opponent on the way to an 11-0 district title win on Wednesday.

The Demons are moving on.

Crowder faced off against Gan in the finals of their district tournament on Wednesday, with the Demons taking the 11-0 run-rule win to earn the district title and advance to the next round.

After making quick work to earn three outs and change sides, the Demons got their bats rolling with a single from Royce Florenzano. That was followed up by a hard-hit ball by Jayden Meaux, resulting in an RBI.

Meaux would later score as he stole the next few bases and crossed the plate on an error, resulting in a 2-0 lead after the opening inning.

In the second, back-to-back RBI knocks from Florenzano and Meaux would score two more, with Colin Cosper adding in another to help put the Demons ahead 7-0.

The hot streak at the plate continued for Crowder, who later in the third inning plated three more behind the hitting efforts of Meaux, Cosper, Grady Kitchens, and Trevor Chancellor to take the commanding 11-0 lead and ultimately the win.

The Demons join fellow local Kiowa in being crowned district champions, as the teams will now advance to the regional tournament scheduled for next week.

Here are the results and upcoming games for local Class A-B baseball districts:

CLASS A

AT CROWDER

WEDNESDAY

G1: Crowder 16, Cave Springs 0

G2: Gans over Cave Springs

G3: Crowder 10, Gans 0

G4: Crowder 11, Gans 0 (Crowder advances to regionals)

AT CADDO

WEDNESDAY

G1: Caddo 8, Rock Creek 2

G2: Rock Creek vs. Haileyville, 3 p.m.

G3: Caddo vs. Haileyville, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C

G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A

AT STUART

WEDNESDAY

G1: Stuart 11, Vanoss 1

G2: Weleetka vs. Vanoss

G3: Stuart 18, Weleetka 6

G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C

G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A

AT CLAYTON

THURSDAY

G1: Clayton vs. Canadian, 11 a.m.

G2: Ft. Towson vs. Canadian, 1 p.m.

G3: Clayton vs. Ft. Towson, 3 p.m.

G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C

G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A

CLASS B

AT KIOWA

WEDNESDAY

G1: Kiowa 11, Paden 2

G2: Kiowa 13, Paden 1 (Kiowa advances to regionals)

AT CANEY

THURSDAY

G1: Indianola vs. Caney, 2 p.m.

G2: Indianola vs. Caney

G3: If necessary

