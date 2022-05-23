The postseason awards are continuing for local athletes.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced it’s list of All-Conference awards and members, as voted on by conference coaches.
Crowder’s Royce Florenzano took home the conference’s Most Valuable Player award. Florenzano was a force for the Demons, earning a .946 ERA on the mound with 65 strikeouts thrown, while offensively batting a .426 batting average and earning a .594 on-base percentage, three home runs, and 26 RBIs.
Crowder coach Casey Henry also earned honors, being named as the Pitt 8 Coach of the Year. Henry led the Demons to an 18-7 record and advancing to the regional tournament.
The Demons also added three more names to the honors, as Grady Kitchens, Trevor Chancellor, and Logan Anderson were all named All-Conference members.
Kiowa added three named to the list in the form of Cody Scrivner, Twine Palmer, and Ryan Adams. The Cowboys notched 12 wins and a regional tournament appearance in the 2022 spring season.
Savanna had two Bulldogs on the list with Ty Hoffman and Levi Franklin, while Haileyville’s Brian Hauck and Turner West were also listed for the Warriors.
The Stuart Hornets had three players named to All-Conference honors, with Connor Clayton, Michael Bolte, and Zayne Clark all being named. The Hornets finished with a 20-11 record and a regional tournament appearance this spring season.
Finally, Canadian’s Gabe Hubbard and Gavin Satterwhite were named to the honors, as well as Indianola’s Chance Lott, Ben Santine, and Josh O’Dell.
Here is the complete 2022 Pitt 8 Spring Baseball All-Conference list of honorees:
MVP: Royce Florenzano, Crowder
Coach of the Year: Casey Henry, Crowder
Grady Kitchens, Crowder
Trevor Chancellor, Crowder
Logan Anderson, Crowder
Cody Scrivner, Kiowa
Twine Palmer, Kiowa
Ryan Adams, Kiowa
Ty Hoffman, Savanna
Levi Franklin, Savanna
Connor Clayton, Stuart
Michael Bolte, Stuart
Zayne Clark, Stuart
Brian Hauck, Haileyville
Turner West, Haileyville
Gabe Hubbard, Canadian
Gavin Satterwhite, Canadian
Chance Lott, Indianola
Ben Santine, Indianola
Josh O’Dell, Indianola
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
